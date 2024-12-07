Kentucky’s 70-66 loss in front of a rowdy Clemson crowd on Tuesday night should serve as an eye-opener to head coach Mark Pope and his players.

Opponents are going to repeat the formula employed by the Tigers as they try to knock off the Wildcats. The physical style used by Clemson helped them give the Cats their first loss of the season. Earlier, less talented opponents–Western Kentucky and Georgia State immediately come to mind–have also attempted to upset UK by being extra physical.

Kentucky relies on more of a finesse game, and likes to shoot the 3, but when they’re not falling, the team needs to find other ways to score.

Rebounding, and especially giving up offensive boards, is another aspect of the game that the Cats need to improve upon. When game-planning for UK, opposing coaches are also going to notice the team’s free-throw shooting has been less than impressive, meaning if they commit a few more fouls by playing a more physical brand of basketball, they will take that risk.

It’s still early, and this group assembled by Pope and his staff in rapid fashion is still learning how to play together, which gives me confidence they will continue to improve and develop better chemistry during the season. The veteran roster should also serve itself well going forward. If Kentucky has hopes of contending in the SEC, and advancing in the postseason—and of course that is the goal—improvement in several areas will be imperative.

Another huge test awaits the Cats this evening in matchup that has been billed the Battle in Seattle, when Kentucky meet another physical team, but one that likes to run and shoot threes as well. The game versus Gonzaga also represents a return home for Pope, who hails from the Seattle suburb of Bellevue, and began his collegiate career at the University of Washington. That also means he is quite familiar with the Zags and their winning tradition. They enter this one with a 7-1 record,

with their lone defeat coming in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament to West Virginia in a surprising 86-78 loss.

The Cats will be trying to avenge an 89-85 loss to Gonzaga in Rupp Arena last season. Of course, that was with a completely different roster and coaching staff in Lexington, but the Zags have several key returnees, including 6-9 senior Graham Ike, 6-10 sophomore Braden Huff, 6-2 senior Nolan Hickman and 6-foot senior Ryan Nembhard. They feature a balanced scoring attack, with the aforementioned players all averaging in double digits. An Arkansas transfer, 6-5 graduate student Khalif Battle, is another key player for the Zags, averaging 13.5 points per game.

It will be another stern test for Kentucky, who may be without the services of the player who runs the team from his point guard position, Lamont Butler. Butler tweaked his ankle at Clemson and the drop-off was obvious when he left the lineup, first with foul trouble, and later with the injury. The UK depth is in need of a boost, but the hope is they will be able to pick up their play and give Pope positive minutes in the near future.

It will be interesting as well to see if the Cats can have a better shooting night from behind the arc, where they’ve been struggling of late, including just 7-for-27 (25.9%) in Tuesday’s loss. Another area of concern is at the stripe, where they converted just 11-of-18 for just 61.1%.

Summing it up, this should be a whale of a college basketball game, even though the start time of 10 p.m. is less than desirable. Even if the Cats are unable to notch a win in this one, it shouldn’t alarm UK fans all that much. It’s actually a good thing they’re playing great competition, and as long as they learn and grow from the experience, it will be a positive in the long run. It will certainly not get any easier when they begin conference play against Florida next month.

**********

REDS IN MIX FOR ANOTHER STARTER – Rumors are running rampant, which is always the case during December in Major League Baseball.

The annual MLB Winter Meetings begin Monday, a time when general managers convene and do their best Monty Hall impersonation and say, “Let’s Make a Deal.” (For the younger folks out there, you will have to do a Google search to understand the reference.)

For the Cincinnati Reds, things could get extremely interesting real soon. The latest trade rumor has the Reds acquiring left-handed starter Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for four prospects, including infielders Sal Stewart and Sammy Stafura, along with pitchers Chase Petty and Lyon Richardson. Cincy may have a bidding war with division rival Chicago Cubs in its quest for another quality starting pitcher, and if the Reds are willing to part with a few prospects, they may just be able to pull it off. They may also need to include a player off the big league roster, but if they can swing a deal without giving up the farm, it says here they should do whatever it takes to get it done.

Crochet, the 1th overall selection of the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee, made 32 starts for the woeful ChiSox last year, and finished 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA in 146 innings, to go with 209 strikeouts. That win-loss record could be reversed with a team that doesn’t break records for futility, like the White Sox did last year, finishing with a 41-121 record.

The 6-foot-6 southpaw is 25 years old and was named the American League Comeback Player of the Year following a return from Tommy John surgery. Crochet is also under team control for a couple of years, making him even more attractive. For those who cry out that the Reds have enough starting pitchers, my retort is that you can never have enough quality pitching, and acquiring Crochet could mean one of the Reds starters may be included in another move to pick up an outfield bat, and perhaps some help for the bullpen.

That brings us to another rumor, one that says the Reds may giving up on closer Alexis Diaz, and discussions may already be taking place to send him elsewhere. The return would have to be a bat with some power potential, something the Cincinnati lineup desperately needs.

Another recent rumor suggests that the Reds may have some interest in bringing Jesse Winker back to the Queen City. Not too keen about this possibility, but if the team is unable to sign a power hitter to be their designated hitter, Winker may be an option. I would much prefer a player who possesses more power, perhaps Joc Pederson. It is doubtful the club will sign any of the higher-priced free agents, such as Teoscar Hernandez or Anthony Santander, but the 2024 season showed us the Reds desperately need more pop in the lineup.

You can rest assured that more and more rumors will be popping up in the coming days and weeks, and here’s hoping the Cincinnati front office can get the pieces needed to make a run in 2025. Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall recently said the club is looking to add hitters, and whether it’s in a trade or free agency, there are plenty of options.

**********

“Basketball isn’t just a sport. It is an art, one that must be mastered to succeed.” – Stephen Curry

**********

“Rumor will die itself if you only give it three days. Start any rumor, and if the public can go with its curiosity unsatisfied for three days something else will spring up which will make the public forget all about the first one.” – Mark Twain