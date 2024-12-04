As I thaw out a bit and begin today’s missive, my goal is to make an attempt to touch on several happenings across the sports landscape, which currently has no shortage of items to discuss. Not making any promises, but I’ll try to keep my opinions short and sweet.

**********

UNION NEW CAPITAL OF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – According to the 2020 United States Census, Union, Kentucky had a population of just 7,416 people. However, the former rural area continues to grow by leaps and bounds, and its current claim to fame is having not one, but two high schools seeking state football championships in Lexington on Saturday.

At 4 p.m., the Ryle Raiders will be attempting to win their first-ever title against a school with 28 state football championships, the Trinity Shamrocks in a Class 6A confrontation. The game marks the eighth in the series between the two, and Ryle is still looking for its first victory over the Louisville school. The teams last met in a 6A semifinal three years ago, and the ‘Rocks came away with a 38-18 victory.

On paper, this may be the best chance the Raiders have had in the series to knock off Trinity, having won their last eight games in impressive fashion. Both teams are 12-2, with the Shamrocks apparently having a slight edge on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 131 points in 14 games.

Ryle’s only defeats this season have come on the road. They fell to their Union rival, Cooper, 21-14 on Sept. 6, and suffered a 31-24 setback to St. Xavier 31-24 on Oct. 4. The Raiders

avenged the St. X loss in the second round of the playoffs, defeating the Tigers 38-17.

Ryle features a balanced offensive attack, averaging 168.3 yards passing and 156.9 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Nathan Verax has thrown for 2,105 yards and 27 touchdowns. Running back Jacob Savage has carried the rock for 1,006 yards and 22 scores.

Trinity is also on an eight-game win streak, and their lone defeats came at the hands of Center Grove, a school located in Greenwood, Indiana, 24-10 on Sept. 6, and a 16-10 loss at St. Xavier on Sept. 28. The Shamrocks enter the title game even more balanced, averaging 141.3 yards on both the ground, and through the air.

Following that colossal matchup, another Union school, Cooper, will be battling for its first title when the 14-0 Jaguars face seven-time state champion Bowling Green (12-2) in the Class 5A title tilt at 8 p.m. The game is a rematch of last year’s championship game, won by the Purples 28-14, a win that gave Bowling Green its second championship triumph over Cooper. BG also won the 2012 title with a 34-20 win over the Jags in the only other meeting between the two schools.

Cooper may be the hottest team in the state right now, as evidenced by its 61-23 thrashing of Highlands last week. The Jaguars trailed at the half, but went ballistic in the third quarter, putting 34 points on the board, and adding 20 more in the final frame for good measure.

Junior QB Cam O’Hara continues to show why he’s one of the highest rated quarterbacks in Kentucky, and he comes into the title game with 3,355 yards passing to go with 49 touchdowns.

Keagan Meyer leads the ground attack, with 1,433 yards and 22 scores.

The rest of the championship schedule features 10-4 Raceland vs. Sayre (14-0) at noon on Friday in the Class 1A final, 13-1 Beechwood looking for its 18th state championship meeting 14-0 Owensboro Catholic in Class 2A at 4 p.m., and Franklin County going against Paducah Tilghman in the 8 p.m. nightcap for the 4A crown in a battle of undefeated teams. The other Saturday matchup is the Class 3A showdown between 11-3 Christian Academy-Louisville vs. Union County (12-2) at noon.

Still, the big story remains having a pair of schools from Union each competing for its first state football championship, and both having a real shot at making history.

**********

PREP BASKETBALL BEGINS WITH A BANG – With the high school football season coming to a conclusion, basketball is ready to take center stage.

The season got off to a sizzling start on Monday, with the featured game across Kentucky taking place in Georgetown. That’s where Great Crossing outlasted Ashland Blazer in a 95-89 overtime thriller in a battle of two of the top teams in the commonwealth.

The top-ranked Warhawks needed a game-tying, off balanced 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to an extra session, and Junius Burrell delivered. The senior point guard finished with 16 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Future Kentucky Wildcat Malachi Moreno, who came up with the all-important rebound and subsequent assist to Burrell for the game-tying 3, finished the evening with 26 points, 16

rebounds, seven assists, four blocks, and one steal with just one turnover for Great Crossing. The 7-footer shot 11-12 from the field as well.

Morehead State commit Vince Dawson added 26 points for the Warhawks. The Tomcats were led by Liberty commit Zander Carter, a 6-6 guard, led all scorers with 29 points and dished out six assists.

Both teams will be playing powerhouse schedules this season against in-state and out-of-state foes, and who knows?

We may just witness a rematch in the Sweet 16.

**********

BUMBLIN’, FUMBLIN’, STUMBLIN’ – Those were just three of the first words that came to mind after watching the Cincinnati Bengals get throttled 44-38 by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

The horrendous defense played by the Bengals all season long continued in this one, and the team is in dire need of multiple personnel changes on both sides of the ball. There is no quick fix however, and the upcoming offseason will be one of the most critical in the history of the team.

The team simply cannot continue to do business the way they have in recent years if they have any hopes of being a legitimate contender, and drafting impact players (especially on defense) is a must.

**********

STOOPS HAS HIS WORK CUT OUT – Since Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops struck a defiant tone after the Cats were humiliated by Louisville last Saturday, loyal UK followers have not been shy about expressing their feelings about the

future of the program. I’m not sure if it’s merely a loud minority of fans who would love to see Stoops move along, but I have a feeling it is quickly becoming a majority.

It appears he has worn out his welcome, and there is little evidence that Stoops can get the program turned around in the immediate future.

**********

QUALITY OF CATS SCHEDULE RAMPS UP – With one season ending in misery, another has begun with hope.

Mark Pope had more than his share of detractors when it was first announced he was coming to Lexington, but you would be hard-pressed to find any UK fans not singing his praises nowadays. The team has quickly climbed to No. 4 in the AP poll – which still means very little in all honesty – but the brand of basketball the team is playing has captured the imagination of Kentucky supporters.

There’s still a ton of basketball yet to be played, and a pair of the toughest tests in the early season are awaiting the Cats this week. Last night – after this was written – Kentucky played its first real road game of the season at Clemson, a team that advanced to the Elite Eight a year ago.

Following that challenge is an even bigger one.

That will occur in Seattle on Saturday night when the Wildcats face Gonzaga on a neutral court that won’t really be all that neutral. The Zags are once again tall, t

talented and well-coached, in spite of a couple of rather surprising setbacks early in the campaign. The Clemson and Gonzaga games will give us a good gauge on just where the

Cats are at the present time, but the real challenges lie ahead when the SEC portion of the schedule rolls around.

**********

COLLEGE HOOPS OFF TO IMPRESSIVE START – We’re barely into December, and college basketball has already shown us that March Madness may be the maddest one we’ve ever seen.

There are so many quality teams out there and many of the early-season matchups have given us a glimpse into what promises to be an exciting campaign. Two conferences are especially loaded again this year, with the Southeastern Conference and the Big 12 appearing to be the best of the best.

**********

“Everyone wants to replace me right now. But I am not going anywhere. My butt will be in my office tomorrow. There will be a lot of turnover, and there needs to be. I have to get a roster that can compete in this monster of a league.” – Mark Stoops, following his team’s 41-14 drubbing at the hands of Louisville to complete UK’s 4-8 season

**********

“They do say that when a man starts down hill everybody is ready to help him with a kick, and I suppose it is so.” — Mark Twain