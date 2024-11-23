As the headline above implies, Opening Day in Cincinnati is right around the corner.

Yes, I am being a bit facetious by using the word “only” but as the cold winds begin to howl, it’s a nice diversion to have something to look forward to.

As loyal readers – all seven or eight of you – are fully aware of, winter is my least favorite season, and it isn’t even close. It’s been that way for years, but as I get older, it is even more pronounced. These old bones just don’t enjoy the cold whatsoever, and trying to stay warm and comfortable during the next three months or so is a priority.

For sports fans, one of the positives surrounding wintertime – especially in this corner of the universe — is that basketball season is here. An interesting college basketball season with talented teams all over the country has already begun, and high school hoops will be tipping off in nine days.

Another positive for fans is that there is still tons of football to be played, with the inaugural 12-team college football playoffs and the NFL postseason both promising to have tons of intrigue.

Speaking of the NFL and cold weather, that Steelers-Browns AFC North slugfest in the snowy conditions in

Cleveland on Thursday night was something else. The home team snapped Pittsburgh’s five-game winning streak with a 24-19 win, with quarterback Jameis Winston leading the way. Despite a late-game interception that appeared to assure the Steelers of a victory, Winston demonstrated resilience in the less than ideal conditions by making clutch throws and willing the Browns to the improbable win.

It’s always fun watching football games played in snowy, windy, frigid conditions, as long as you’re inside and enjoying the comforts of home, right?

However, I do recall a snowy game 32 years ago that I attended along with my son, and it was a blast, except for the outcome. We were in Nippert Stadium on Nov. 14, 1992 for a rare battle between visiting UK and the Cincinnati Bearcats. Neither team set the world on fire that season but UC was able to prevail in a snowstorm 17-13. The game was played in front of a record Nippert crowd (at the time) of 30,104 with supporters for the two teams virtually split down the middle.

But I digress; I was much younger and more able to survive the cold at that time.

One more positive about wintertime is that the plummeting temperatures also signal that the holiday season has nearly arrived, although it began several weeks ago for some folks. But once the calendar turns to

2025, the warm and fuzzy feel of the holiday season begins to wane, and all we’re left with is the dreary chill of January and February (and oftentimes much of March as well).

If you prefer freezing temperatures and wind chills, all I can say is, more power to you and I hope you enjoy the next few months.

Meanwhile, I’ll be shivering and waiting for March 27, 2025, when the Reds open the baseball season against the San Francisco Giants.

**********

GO WEST, YOUNG MEN – The football team at the University of Kentucky is entering uncharted territory this afternoon. Their game against the Texas Longhorns marks the farthest west that a UK team has ever traveled.

If the Cats could somehow pull off an upset, that would mark one of the biggest in Kentucky history as well. That is unlikely at best; UK is a 20-point underdog, and slowing down the ‘Horns will be quite a task. On the other hand, one oddity about Kentucky this season is their propensity to play well against strong teams, and let down against lesser foes.

Reportedly, there will be a large UK contingent on hand to root on the Wildcats, and even if the visitors fall short, they still get to enjoy the beautiful Austin weather. It’s

expected to be 78 degrees and sunny at Darrell K. Royal—Texas Memorial Stadium.

**********

FARFETCHED PERHAPS, BUT… — There has been speculation about Bill Belichick replacing current Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor in the offseason. The former New England Patriots head coach is also mentioned as being a candidate in Jacksonville, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, and in New York to take the Giants job.

I wouldn’t bet on Belichick being in charge of the Bengals next season, but they could do a lot worse. Even though he’s 72, Belichick would bring an excellent staff to Cincy with him and the thought of him teaming up with Joe Burrow is intriguing. It is just difficult to see owner Mike Brown giving Belichick the power to make personnel decisions and perhaps assume a GM role along with his coaching duties.

We have noted previously that Brown is also patient to a fault when it comes to head coaches and their job security. At least, that’s how he has operated in the past. Along with Belichick, several coordinators have been mentioned as Taylor replacements, including Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Washington Commanders

offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, and Cleveland Browns personnel consultant/former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

As is always the case when a team underperforms, fans are quick to want to fire the coach, but Taylor is likely to be back next season, despite the wishes of much of Who Dey Nation. Rumors will intensify as well, especially if the Men in Stripes continue on their downward path.

**********

REDS RUMORS ABOUND – Since we’re already speculating, what are some of the latest rumors on who the Cincinnati Reds might acquire to bolster their roster?

There is talk about the Redlegs being interested in Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter/outfielder/first baseman Joc Pederson. The 32-year-old left-handed hitting veteran hit .275 with 23 home runs, 64 RBI and a .908 OPS last year in Phoenix. He could help provide some needed DH punch and Great American Ball Park could boost his power numbers as well.

Instead of the previously rumored deal of Jonathan India to Kansas City in exchange for pitcher Brady Singer, the Reds may be interested in a pair of younger Royals hurlers, Alec Marsh and Kris Bubic, along with outfielder Gavin Cross.

Another outfielder, Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins, is also reportedly on the Reds radar, and the 30-year-old could be a short-term addition. A pair of outfielders, Arizona’s Randal Grichuk and Tyler O’Neill of the Boston Red Sox, would fill the role of a right-handed hitter with some pop. Several names have popped up as backup catchers to Tyler Stephenson, including Mitch Garver of the Seattle Mariners, and it’s still possible the Reds bring back Luke Maile.

Don’t expect the Reds to make a huge splash by signing any high dollar free agents such as lefty starters Max Fried or Blake Snell, but they’re supposedly still looking at adding another starting pitcher to the mix, perhaps Walker Buehler or Jack Flaherty of the Dodgers.

It would also be surprising to see the club dole out an enormous amount of cash for Baltimore right fielder Anthony Santander, but he would be my personal preference when it comes to this year’s free agent class. The 30-year-old slugger belted 44 long balls, drove in 104 runs, and he would likely hammer 50 or more bombs in GABP.

**********

“I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good football team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today.” – Steelers WR George Pickens

**********

“Shut the door. Not that it lets in the cold but that it lets out the coziness.” – Mark Twain