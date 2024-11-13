In the first round of the class 4A state football finals, the Mason County Royals hosted the Greenup County Musketeers.

Coming into the tournament, the Royals were 7-3 on the year, dropping to Boyd County 3-0, Cov-Cath 49-0, and Lawrence County 49-20. Despite these losses, the Royals had fought their way through several tough contests all season long, and were eager to take on the 8-2 Musketeers come kickoff.

Greenup County came into the tournament averaging 41 points per game, with a strong run game that averaged over 250 yards per game. The Royals defense however has remained tough throughout the season, and were looking to hold off the Musketeers and advance into round two of the playoffs.

Greenup County would pick up their first touchdown of the night late in the first quarter, successfully running the ball back into the end-zone for a two point conversion to lead 8-0 over Mason County with just over four minutes remaining. Shortly after, the Royals would drive into the end-zone to score, with a successful PAT attempt bringing the game 8-7.

An interception by Nazir Metts would then allow Mason County to score again, driving the Royals up 14-8 over Greenup County. The Musketeers would score one more time in the first half, but would be unable to bring in another two point conversion, heading into halftime tied 14-14.

“15 weeks ago we scrimmaged them and I think they had this false sense of security when they scrimmaged us 15 weeks ago and thought they were gonna come in here and kinda man handle, the script flipped on them there and our guys kept playing football.” said Royals head coach Joe Wynn.

The second half, and the third quarter especially, was where the Royals proved their strength over a strong Greenup County team.

Early in the quarter, Mason County would drive down the field to bring in their first touchdown of the half, with a successful PAT attempt bringing the game Mason County 21, Greenup County 14. A roughing the kicker penalty would then move the kickoff up to the 45, with a successful onside kick attempt then allowing the Royals to score again, now leading 28-14. An interception caught by the Royals on Greenup County’s next drive would then lead to the Royals’ third touchdown of the quarter, with just over seven minutes left.

“Football 101. If you kick the football from the 45, you’re onside kicking the ball. They lined up for a kickoff return so, we’re not gonna make that mistake, they made that mistake, we got it. Back to back, created a couple turnovers there, and then when we forced them out of their two high shell, because they had to stop the run, you could see us go over top of them.” said coach Wynn, “Third quarter was huge for us. We flipped the script coming out and they had no answer. That one last touchdown they got we were like we gotta go and then we put a running clock on them, so. Nothing sweeter than a running clock in the first round of the play offs that’s supposed to be in the top ten of the 4A.”

Three minutes later, the Musketeers would bring in their third, and last, touchdown of the game, bringing the score 35-21.

Against a team with an incredibly strong offense, the Royals defense worked hard to hold back the opposition as they look to continue adding weeks to their schedule into late November.

“Locked in man, we were dialed in offensively. We knew they would have some good plays and be okay, but we needed to lock in, bend don’t break and play hard nosed physical football and we did that. We said all week, make him tap, hit the quarterback, in a good way of hitting him every play. We hit him so much that in the second half he couldn’t run, he didn’t know where to throw the ball. We had him on skates there and when that happens, when their best player is kinda tapping out mentally, we’re gonna win. That’s the first time in a couple weeks we’ve created turnovers, and we played our brand of football and we got after them.” said coach Wynn.

Mason County would pick up three more touchdowns to round out their scoring this game, one with just over ten second left in the third quarter, and two more in the fourth to end the contest up 56-21 over the Greenup County Musketeers.

Heading into round two of the playoffs, the Royals will take on a tough Ashland Tomcats team, sitting at 10-1 on the year.

“Good football team, hard nosed football team. They’re really good. Second round of playoffs, win or go home. We’ll be prepared.” said coach Wynn, “Bring it on.”