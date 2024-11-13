Hope, as defined by Merriam-Webster, is a desire accompanied by expectation of or belief in fulfillment or success. One of the most powerful words in the English language, hope is also described as an optimistic state of mind that is based on an expectation of positive outcomes.

It’s been said many times that hope springs eternal, and even if your favorite team struggles year after year, a true fan clings to hope.

Just one example of hope in the world of sports: when spring rolls around, long-suffering Cincinnati Reds fans eternally hope that the upcoming season will be the one where the Redlegs accomplish the improbable, and for the first time since 1990, win the World Series.

Sports, much like life itself, is centered around hope, and without it, what’s the point?

*****

ROYALS TO FACE HIGH-POWERED OFFENSE – The second round of the Class 4A football playoffs will be held across the Commonwealth on Friday night, with the local attention centered on Mason County traveling to historic Putnam Stadium to tangle with Ashland Blazer.

The Tomcats are considered the favorites since they’re entering the game with a 10-1 record, with their only loss coming in Week 3 to an Ohio foe with an excellent football pedigree, Harvest Preparatory School. Since that 26-10 defeat, Ashland has won eight in a row, with the closest challenge a 41-36 win over Johnson Central three weeks ago.

The Royals are coming off an impressive showing in their opening playoff game, a 59-21 thrashing of Greenup County. Mason County is 8-3 overall and looking for its first win against the Tomcats since a 44-21 blowout in the Class 3A playoffs in 2003. The last time the two squared off resulted in a 35-14 Ashland win in 2016 in the Class 4A playoffs.

Senior quarterback LaBryant Strader leads the Tomcats’ offensive attack with 1,750 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. The team’s leading ground gainer is senior Braxton Jennings, who has 793 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. The top receiver is junior Cameron Davis with 30 receptions for 546 yards and eight scores.

The Royals have been proficient offensively as well, led by senior QB Teegin Routt, who has thrown for 2,107 yards and 27 touchdowns. Junior Joey Staggs paces the running attack for Mason County, with 372 yards on just 36 carries and nine touchdowns. Senior Cole Horch has been Routt’s favorite target with his 32 catches for 769 yards and 11 scores.

This one has the potential to be a real shootout, with the winner moving on to face the winner of the Covington Catholic-Johnson Central contest.

*****

POLAR BEARS HEAD SOUTH FOR SECOND ROUND – The 9-2 Bracken County Polar Bears drew a tough assignment in their second-round matchup in the Class 2A playoffs.

The game at Somerset marks the first-ever meeting between the two schools, and the Briar Jumpers will enter the fray with a 7-4 mark after cruising past Owen County 35-6 in the opening round. Somerset is led by senior quarterback Josh Bruner, who has passed for 1,282 yards and 12 touchdowns. His favorite receiver has been sophomore Corban Cimala, who has caught 44 passes for 658 yards and four scores. The Briar Jumpers’ top rusher is junior Kris Hughes, who has been a force on the ground. Hughes has racked up 1,235 rushing yards on 206 carries and 17 touchdowns.

The Polar Bears will be counting on junior Daulton Tarter to have another big game. Tarter leads Bracken with 1,899 rushing yards on 193 attempts to go with 30 touchdowns. Junior QB Jackson Whitten has thrown for 645 yards and nine scores.

The winner has the unenviable task of going to Beechwood next week. The always formidable Tigers (10-1) have a home date with 6-5 Breathitt County on Friday.

*****

STOOPS LIKELY TO RETURN – A large segment of Kentucky football fans were less than thrilled with the comments made by head coach Mark Stoops during his press conference on Monday as the team prepares to meet lowly Murray State on Saturday afternoon.

When asked by a reporter if he is considering stepping down after what has become a disappointing season, Stoops replied that there is a zero percent chance of that occurring. It comes as no real surprise that he would say that; after all, what other way would he respond to that question with games yet to be played?

The question likely came up because of how downtrodden Stoops has appeared after consecutive losses to Vanderbilt, Florida, Auburn and Tennessee. He has looked as defeated as his team in postgame press conferences, and on Monday, he admitted the season has not gone at all the way he wanted with some classic coachspeak.

“It’s been a tough year, but, but, all we’re concerned about is today’s practice and this week and trying to get a victory the best way we can, you know.”

Getting a victory against the Racers is a foregone conclusion. One of the worst teams in FCS, Murray State is 1-9, with six of their losses by four touchdowns or more, including a 59-31 loss to Missouri State last week.

This game is merely a chance for the Cats to pad their offensive stats, and they better relish the opportunity. A road trip to No. 3-ranked Texas awaits UK next Saturday afternoon, followed by a home date against Louisville on Nov. 30.

*****

UNFORTUNATE TIMING – The biggest (and first) real test for new Kentucky head basketball coach Mark Pope and his team was played Tuesday night in the Champions Classic in Atlanta.

Unfortunately, I cannot provide any details about the UK-Duke clash since it’s being played after this missive was written on Tuesday morning and submitted for publication on Wednesday. That is always a conundrum for yours truly when a significant event takes place on a Tuesday night.

With that being said, the game presents a tremendous opportunity for the new-look Cats to show the college basketball world they are a force to be reckoned with. Kentucky doesn’t necessarily have to win the game, but if they demonstrate to a national audience that they’re competitive against a highly ranked foe, it can be nothing but a positive. Expectations are always through the roof for UK basketball fans, and even if the Cats knock off the Blue Devils, the fanbase needs to remember it is still mid-November, and a lot will change over the next weeks and months.

This game looks to be a battle of uber-talented youth (the heralded Duke freshmen) versus the more experienced Wildcats. Says here that Kentucky shoots well enough to pull off the upset with an 88-85 victory, but if you’ve paid any attention to most of my past prognostications, you know not to wager your hard-earned money on my predictions.

However, as former Kentucky All-American Anthony Davis noted recently, “Pope is hope!”

*****

“Remember: hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.” – Stephen King

***** “A thing that has been long expected takes the shape of the unexpected when it comes at last.” – Mark Twain