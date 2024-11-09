Mason County football coach Joe Wynn has been named the Class 4A District Five coach of the year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.

Coach Wynn took over the program for Mason County in 2021. Since then, the team has seen the playoffs each year, making a Class 3A state quarterfinal appearance his first season, a Class 3A semifinal appearance in 2022, a first round appearance in the Class 4A playoffs last season, and at least a first round appearance this year.

Since taking over the program, Wynn has led the Royals to 35 wins throughout the past four years, with nine wins in 2021, 13 in 2022, six in 2023, and seven so far in 2024. He and his team have set clear goals every season and have spent countless hours on the field and in practice aiming to achieve those goals. One of which, was ending the nine-game win streak the Fleming County Panthers had over the Royals, which they did his first season as head coach of the team. After falling to the Panthers in week eight of the regular season 12-7, the Royals saw the Panthers once again in the second round of the Class 3A state football finals, where they came out on top 8-0. Since then, Mason County has defeated the Panthers in each contest they’ve faced off, picking up a four game win streak of their own.

Mason County also aims for a district championship each year, picking up two consecutive district championships in 2021 and 2022, but falling to the Covington Catholic Colonels both years they’ve been in the Class 4A.

The Colonels are Mason County’s newest goal, as they aim to defeat their new district rivals year after year. The Royals and Cov-Cath both entered the district championship game this year and last undefeated in the district. Both times, the Colonels were able to rout the Royals, but Mason County knows how to remain patient, as they gear up and prepare for another shot at Cov-Cath and the district championship in 2025, and hold out hope to see them once again in the playoffs in 2024.

“The first goal on the season is obviously to win every game, but from a benchmark, we want to beat the Panthers, beat Cov-Cath, win region and then go on to compete for a state title.” said coach Wynn after their 54-20 win over Fleming County in week three of the 2024 season.

A huge part of Mason County’s success this season and in the three years prior with coach Wynn has been their exceptional defense. Throughout 2024, prior to their 49-0 loss to Cov-Cath, Mason County allowed no team more than 20 points of offense, thanks to a strong defensive end.

“I think the good thing is our defense just attacks. They go and they have relentless energy, when you do that good things happen for you.” said coach Wynn, “Very proud of those guys, high effort and energy, running to the ball.”

At the time of writing, Mason County is preparing to take on the 8-2 Greenup County Musketeers in the first round of the Class 4A state football finals. Greenup County defeated Fleming County last week 51-42, in a close fought contest that almost went Fleming County’s way. The Royals will be looking to come out on top of the Musketeers to end their two game drought and advance into the next round of the postseason.

Coach Wynn has made the Mason County Royals stronger, better and faster since taking over the program in 2021, and looks to continue improving the team throughout his career with Mason County. With their goals for next season already set in stone, the Royals are eager to compete and hope to end both 2024 and 2025 standing tall.