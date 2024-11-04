The Kentucky state cross country competition was held in Lexington this past weekend, with several local athletes competing.

In the Class 2A boys competition, the Mason County Royals finished tenth as a team, totaling 330 points and averaging 18:24. The Royals were led by Dashawn Overly, who finished ninth overall, with a time of 16:39.45. Overly was then followed by Ed Brannon at 13th, finishing in 16:57.92.

Elijah Reed was the next in runner for Mason County, with a final time of 19:07.30 to take 91st. Parker Mead then ran a 19:13.24, to take 99th. Rounding out the Royals’ scoring this meet was Daniel Klump, with a final time of 20:02.65, placing 154th.

Also competing for the Royals this meet was John Yazell and Keenan Galloway.

In the Class 2A girls competition, the Lady Royals finished 15th as a team, averaging 24:22, with 428 points.

Kolby Galloway led the Lady Royals, placing 35th, with a final time of 21:45.70. Following her, was Brooklyn Young at 90th, with a time of 23:42.38, Lily Dean at 117th, with a time of 24:37.10, Sophie Dean at 138th, with a time of 25:38.38 and Cece Hiatt at 150th, with a final time of 26:07.35, rounding out the Lady Royals scoring.

Also competing for Mason County was Ava Winter and Ellen Clarke.

In the Class 1A boys competition, the Bracken County Polar Bears finished 25th as a team, with 560 total points and a team average of 20:21.

Lucas Hanks led the Polar Bears, finishing 67th, with a final time of 18:50.88. Next in for the Polar Bears was Cayden Williams, with a final time of 19:55.50, taking 121st. Following them, were Kasen Bertram at 136th, with a time of 20:12.88, Carter Norris at 162nd, finishing in 20:41.16 and Wyatt Woodruff at 201st, with a final time of 22:08.69. Hunter Harrison and Hugh Miller also competed for the Polar Bears.

Augusta Panther, Grayson Miller was also in attendance, with a fifth place finish individually, with a final time of 16:39.22.

The Bracken County Lady Bears finished 18th as a team, averaging 24:57, with 469 points.

Brooklyn Young was the Lady Bears top runner this meet, with a final time of 23:11.60 placing 67th. Next in for the Lady Bears was Jenna Colvin, at 98th, with a final time of 24:20.34, followed by Kinleigh Hamilton at 114th, with a time of 24:49.19, Haylee Harrison at 150th, finishing in 26:04.20 and Kinyon Fraysure at 156, with a time of 26:19.89.

Each athlete competing on the course this past weekend gave the entirety of the 2024 cross country season every thing they had, week after week, meet after meet. Now, at the season’s conclusion, each of these athletes gear up to continue competing in other sports and activities throughout the remainder of the 2024-25 school year.