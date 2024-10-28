Cross Country regional events kicked off this past weekend, with each team hitting the course hoping to advance to the 2024 state cross country competition.

In the region 6 class 2A meet, the Mason County Royals dominated the competition, with Dashawn Overly and Ed Brannon taking first and second place individually. Overly finished the meet with a final time of 16:14.58, and Brannon not far Behind at 16:41.24. Also finishing in the top ten, as Elijah Reed, at fifth place with a final time of 17:51.02. Rounding out Mason County’s scoring five were then Daniel Klump at 17th, with a time of 18:54.26, and John Yazell at 20th, finishing in 19:12.41. Also competing for the Royals this meet, was Keenan Galloway.

With 40 points scored, and an average time of 17:44, the Mason County Royals have ended their regional championship drought, taking first place for the second year in a row.

The Lady Royals were led by sophomore Kolby Galloway, finishing seventh overall and finishing with a time of 22:01.40. Following her, were Lily Dean at 20th, with a time of 23:57.63, Sophie Dean at 22nd, finishing in 24:07.86, Brooklyn Young at 24th, with a final time of 24:30.69 and Ava Winter at 25th, finishing in 24:30.80. Cece Hiatt and Ellen Clarke were also competing for the Lady Royals this meet.

Scoring 86 points, with a team average of 23:49, the Mason County Lady Royals finished fourth, and will move on to the 2024 state cross country meet alongside the Royals, after missing out on the 2023 competition.

The Fleming County Panthers had three runners competing individually, with Kaleb McIntyre leading the pack at 43rd, with a final time of 24:15. 12, followed by Bryce Davis at 47th, finishing in 28:55.15, and Tyson Wells at 48th, finishing in 30:11.45. The Lady Panthers were led by Addie Highfield, who finished 10th with a time of 27:02.69. Next in for the Lady Panthers was Maddie Singer, finishing in 28:37.81, placing 38th. Following her were Hadley Singer, Taytum Farrow and Ally Highfield, with Singer at 49th, with a time of 29:15.81, Farrow at 41st finishing in 29:46.88 and Highfield at 42nd finishing in 29:49.21.

Also competing for the Lady Panthers, was Kiley Glover and Maggie McGlone. As a team, the Lady Panthers finished sixth, scoring 167 points and averaging 28:54.

In the region 5 class 1A meet, Augusta’s Grayson Miller was the area’s top finishing athlete, placing fourth individually with a final time of 17:45.76. Miller was one of two runners for Augusta competing this meet, with Noland Young finishing 53rd with a final time of 22:13.52 rounding out the Panthers competition. The St. Pat Saints also had two runners competing, with Gabe Sammons leading the pack for the Saints at 19th, finishing in 19:37.47. Aiden Samudio then finished 68th, with a time of 23:45.42.

The Bracken County Polar Bears put on a strong performance this year, with junior Lucas Hanks placing eighth to be Bracken County’s lead runner this meet, finishing in 18:43.35. Following him, was Kasen Bertram at 24th, with a time of 20:08.39, and Cayden Williams and Carter Norris, taking 26th and 27th. Williams finished in 20:18.98, and Norris 29:19.05. Rounding out the Polar Bears’ scoring five, was then Wyatt Woodruff, who placed 55th, finishing in 22:29.07. Also competing for Bracken County this meet was Hunter Harrison, and Hugh Miller.

As a team, the Polar Bears scored 107 points and averaged 20:23, placing third as a team, advancing to the 2024 state competition.

The Lady Bears were led by Brooklyn Rudd, finishing 10th with a time of 23:33.60. Backing her up was Jenna Colvin, who placed 16th with a final time of 24:55.20, Kinleigh Hamilton at 20th with a time of 25:20.60, Kinyon Fraysure at 22nd finishing in 25:29.00 and Haylee Harrison at 27th, finishing in 26:43.50.

The Lady Bears finished second, with 85 points and an average time of 25:12, and will be joining the Polar Bears in the 2024 class 1A state competition.

Each competitor gave this meet their all, and worked hard throughout the 2024 season to place high in the standings. Whether this meet marked the end of their season or not, each athlete has plenty to be proud of as the 2024 postseason continues, and has earned their spot among some of their region’s best.