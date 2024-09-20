Jordan Harn

Fleming County running-back Jordan Harn currently leads the team in rushing yards, with 309, averaging 77.2 yards per game. Throughout the season Harn has picked up five touchdowns rushing, averaging 1.2 touchdowns per game. His five TD’s rushing has scored him 30 points four games into the season, allowing him to lead the team in scoring heading into the Panthers’ bye-week. Although Fleming County has had a slow start the the season, when the Panthers return to the field in week six to take on the Russell Red Devils, Harn will be hoping to help lead his team to victory in the latter half of the season.

Lillian Klee

St. Pat Lady Saint Lillian Klee has been working hard all season long on both the volleyball court and soccer field. On the volleyball court, Klee has played in 28 sets across 10 games, picking up 31 kills, 22 digs and 16 service aces, making her one of the team’s strongest both offensively and defensively. On the soccer field, Klee leads the defense as the team’s starting goalkeeper, with 155 total goalkeeper saves on the season, averaging 19.4 per game. She has also picked up one complete game shutout so far this year, for an average of 0.1 on the season.

Athletes of the Week sponsored by Boone Real Estate and Eagle Auto Group.