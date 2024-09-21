This long stretch of abnormally hot and dry weather has to come to a conclusion sometime, right? Don’t get me wrong; I’m not one to complain about the heat too much. I prefer warm temperatures and sunny skies to what is inevitably heading our way soon enough.

The current drought situation is another story however. Some rain is being promised by the so-called meteorological experts next week, and it cannot come soon enough for many. Our parched yards are in desperate need of some precipitation, and as we hear all too often, the farmers need it even more.

Mother Nature has her own timetable of providing what is needed, but she also is finicky and unpredictable at times. In a few months, we will be complaining that it is far too cold, wet and generally miserable, so let’s enjoy what we have at the moment. To this guy anyway, an endless summer would be just fine; I can do without biting cold temperatures, freezing rain, ice storms, snow and gloomy skies for the rest of my time on earth.

*****

COMING DOWN TO THE WIRE – Just like the current weather, the races for the postseason in Major League Baseball have been heating up for months. Well, some more than others that is. There’s been little doubt that

several teams have been on that path for quite a while, including the division leaders in the National League, where the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angles Dodgers have been cruising.

Other teams remaining in pursuit of an NL Wild Card (all records are as of Friday morning, Sept. 20) include the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves. The Padres hold a two-game advantage over both the D-Backs and Mets, with the Braves still clinging to hope. Atlanta, which has suffered significant injuries to several star players, sits two games behind Arizona and NL East rival New York with just nine games remaining.

In the American League, it is even more convoluted. The New York Yankees sit in the driver’s seat in the AL East with a four-game advantage over Baltimore, which is in the top Wild Card position at the moment. The Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros are atop their respective divisions, with the Guardians looking to enjoy a first-round bye along with the Yanks. Houston, which began the season in a miserable slump, has rallied to take a five-game lead over Seattle in the AL West.

The Wild Card race in the American League has the Orioles in front of Kansas City by three games, and a tie between surging Detroit and Minnesota for the final spot. The Tigers have the momentum, having won eight

of their last 10 games, while the Twins have struggled to a 4-6 mark.

However things end up, the postseason promises to be exciting and entertaining with plenty of intriguing storylines.

Major League Baseball will never say it out loud, but the powers that be, along with the networks televising the games, are anticipating a matchup in the World Series featuring the Dodgers and Yankees. They rightly believe that would bring the highest ratings to the Fall Classic, but my preference would be to see an entirely different matchup.

Before the season, my annual MLB predictions column said we would see the Phillies and Orioles squaring off in October. That is still a possibility, but I have to admit I’m pulling for the Brewers to get there, along with the Tigers. A return trip by the D-Backs wouldn’t hurt my feelings either, and the Orioles and Guardians are fun teams to watch as well.

But a Dodgers-Yankees matchup would also be must-watch TV, with star power galore featured on both teams. LA’s otherworldly Shohei Ohtani is indescribably amazing, and the same can be said for Aaron Judge of the Bronx Bombers.

*****

CHANGES NEEDED AT THE TOP – The Cincinnati Reds are limping into the final nine games with a 74-80 record, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, considering the way things have gone in the Queen City for nearly the entire campaign.

Yes, injuries have taken a serious toll on the team, especially among the brittle pitching staff, but that’s not the only reason this team has disappointed its fans once again. The Reds have simply played less than stellar baseball for months, with way too many mistakes haunting them game after game. The team’s inconsistent approach at the plate, with far too many strikeouts, terrible baserunning blunders, situational awareness in the field, questionable managerial decisions, and just not enough overall talent to compete with the best teams, are some of the other reasons the Reds are where they are.

Before the 2025 season rolls around, numerous questions will have to be answered if the team hopes to contend. The lineup needs more power, the defense needs a major upgrade, the pitching staff needs to limit its injuries and perform with more consistency, and on and on and on.

Many feel strongly that manager David Bell needs to be shown the door. New leadership may help, but as I have

probably stated too many times, the primary reason the Reds are who they are resides in the front office.

The ownership group appears more than content to see the team finish at or near the .500 mark, so they can show a profit at the end of the season. Winning is secondary to the Castellini family; it has been proven time and time again. Hiring a general manager who is competent and knowledgeable about the game is imperative as well. Nick Krall is not the guy to turn this franchise around, and until the Castellinis and the rest of the owners figure that out, the Reds will not be emulating the success enjoyed by the Milwaukee Brewers on a consistent basis anytime soon.

*****

BATTLE OF THE CATS – This afternoon in sunny and hot Lexington, the Kentucky Wildcats will be looking for a much-needed victory against the Ohio Bobcats. The 1-2 Cats are favored by 20 points against their 2-1 Mid-American Conference foe, but if I were a betting man, I’m not so sure I would be picking a UK blowout.

Quarterback Brock Vandagriff and the up-to-this-point woeful passing attack needs a breakout game and the Kentucky offense should be able to at least score a touchdown or two or three, but the Bobcats are not a pushover. Ohio has put together back-to-back 10-win

seasons, and MAC teams love to play the role of spoiler. Just ask Notre Dame about Northern Illinois.

The UK defense, which slowed Georgia’s offensive attack last week, needs to continue to perform well, and limit Bobcats running back Anthony Tyus III. The Northwestern transfer ranks eighth nationally in rushing yards, piling up 367 yards with an impressive 7.5 yards per attempt.

The Wildcats need to play with some urgency and not suffer a letdown against a team they could overlook. If Vandagriff can get the passing game going, this could turn out to be a game where UK wins going away, and their heralded receiving corps is overdue for a breakout performance. If they can accomplish that, they may even beat the spread.

*****

BENGALS DESPERATE FOR A WIN – Who Dey Nation shudders to think their beloved Cincinnati Bengals could drop to 0-3 to begin the season. That unthinkable possibility hangs over the Men in Stripes on Monday night, when the Washington Commanders visit Paycor Field.

The Commanders are not considered one of the National Football League’s elite, but neither were the New England Patriots, a team that throttled the Bengals a couple of weeks ago. Cincy did respond favorably last

week at Kansas City, but came up a point short, setting up a near must-win scenario on Monday night.

For that to occur, quarterback Joe Burrow needs to continue to build on last week’s okay performance (minus the fumble that went for a Chiefs TD) and get a certain emotional, and at times moody receiver involved in the offense. Ja’Marr Chase, who cost the Bengals a possible touchdown at KC, needs to play like a player who deserves a huge contract. So far this season, that simply has not been the case. The players and coaches can talk all they want about Chase’s situation as not being a distraction. But it is.

Cincinnati also needs to get the running game in gear; it has been a non-factor thus far in the early going. On the other side of the ball, the defense must defend the running game, which it has failed to do in the first couple of games. There’s no doubt defensive tackle D.J. Reader has been missed tremendously since signing with Detroit, and now the line is dealing with injuries. But they need to find a way to improve after allowing 319 rushing yards in the first two games.

The Commanders are far from explosive offensively, and defeated the inept New York Giants last week 21-18 on seven field goals from Austin Seibert, who was a Bengal for four games in 2020. Last year’s Heisman Trophy winner while starring at LSU, Jayden Daniels, directs the

Washington offense, and he’s still undergoing growing pains, but he’s a dangerous runner and the Bengals defense has to keep him contained.

Daniels completed 23-of-29 passes for 226 yards vs. the Giants, tossing mostly short, quick passes. The Commanders’ top rusher is Brian Robinson Jr., who ran for 133 yards on 17 carries last week.

Says here the Bengals rise to the occasion and come away with the victory, and with the help of a Washington miscue or two, it should be a comfortable win as well.

*****

“In the summertime, when the weather is hot, you can stretch right up and touch the sky.” – Mungo Jerry

*****

“Truth is mighty and will prevail. There is nothing the matter with this, except that it ain’t so.” — Mark Twain