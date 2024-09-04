The Bracken County Polar Bears hosted the Sayre Spartans on the football field Friday night.

Both teams coming in hot off of huge wins in week won, the Polar Bears defeating the Harrison County Thoroughbreds 42-0, and the Spartans defeating the Holy Cross Indians 49-0, were looking to add another win to their season heading into Friday night’s contest.

Sayre picked up a lead over Bracken County right out of the gate, with an early touchdown and successful PAT attempt pushing the Spartans over Bracken County 7-0. Late in the first quarter, Bracken County would make it into the end-zone looking to tie, but a missed extra point kick would keep them down 7-6.

“Offense did really good, front line did really good, then they had a couple plays off. We just gotta get to them and say it’s to the whistle, to the end. There’s no plays off, if we could get a couple plays back and a couple more good runs this game was ours. We’re all learning, second game in, these kids are wanting to learn everyday so we’ll come back Monday, watch some film, and every one of these kids wants to get better for next week.” said Polar Bears head coach, Steven Tarter.

In the second quarter, Sayre would push their way into the end-zone once gain, but would miss the PAT attempt, to lead over Bracken County 13-6 with just under five minutes left in the half. Bracken County was able to fight their way back down the field to score one more time this quarter, with six seconds left in the half. The touchdown and a successful two-point conversion attempt from Bracken County would send the Polar Bears over Sayre 14-13, leading by one heading into the second half.

In the third quarter, Bracken County would receive the kickoff, and work their way down the field toward the end-zone, slowly eating away nearly the entire clock in the process. Unfortunately for the Polar Bears, and interception would prevent a touchdown, allowing Sayre the opportunity to score heading into the final few minutes of the quarter.

A successful touchdown and PAT attempt would allow the Spartans to lead 19-14 heading into the fourth and final quarter of the contest.

“We fought back, took the lead at halftime, and third quarter I really thought we were gonna march that ball all the way down to the end, took the whole quarter off almost and just threw that interception and kinda killed us for a minute.” said coach Tarter.

Another touchdown and extra point kick scored by Sayre near the end of the contest would wrap up the scoring for this game, the Spartans taking the contest 26-14 over Bracken County.

Although the Polar Bears fell this contest, they have proven their strength on the gridiron two weeks in a row. After their huge shutout over Harrison County last week, and nearly holding off a team that in 2023 defeated them 40-21, Bracken County possesses a lot of potential for the remainder of the 2024 season, and will be a tough team to beat for each of their opponents.

“All week long we’ve tried for number two, he’s a heck of a receiver, we thought moving Daulton out on him and pressuring him a lot and just trying to do something different. He did a great job and I think we actually shut him down a little bit. We wanted the run, we just couldn’t slow them down.” said coach Tarter, “We battled, from start to the end just came up short. Penalties toward the end killed us two, our kids fought hard, it’s hot out, a lot of cramps, bumps and bruises but Sayre’s a great team, their coach is a great guy. Good luck to them and we’ll get ready for Nicholas County next week.”

Heading into week three of the season, the Polar Bears will host their second of three straight home games, against the Nicholas County Blue Jackets. Nicholas County currently sits 2-0 on the season, having defeated Lewis County 44-34, and Fleming County 28-27. Heading into this contest, Bracken County is eager for another competition, and is excited for their second home game of the season.

“We’re gonna get ready for a run team offense. We’ll bring Daulton back into the middle, we ain’t gotta worry about him chasing a receiver this week so that’ll help us out a lot with a run team. Moving Daulton back in we’ll be fine.” said coach Tarter.