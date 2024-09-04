How in the world is it already the first week of September? In the blink of an eye, the leaves have already begun clogging my pool skimmer basket, it’s cooled down at night to hoodie weather, and we’ve officially made it to opening week of the NFL season. With Burrow healthy, among some great additions, it’s great to have a “Super Bowl of Bust” expectation for Zac Taylor’s team. Many experts are taking Cincinnati to win the division and as always, it’s going to be a tall task with a loaded Baltimore roster, a gritty Steelers team, and a Browns team that always has our number. I’m excited for the rollercoaster and hope the orange and black bring me a lot more happiness than the Reds have in 2024. Let’s dive into some of my quick comments:

· By the time you’re reading this, I wouldn’t be surprised if Ja’Marr has already signed a contract. It’s going to happen. Maybe not before week one, but it’ll happen. The talks have reportedly intensified and I am unsure why they delayed this for so long. Both parties are to blame for this dragging out. He is only set to earn 1.1 million dollars in 24’ and many in his draft class have already received extensions. He has still remained around the team and is exercising his right of holding-in, as many receivers often do. Sure, there are 2 years left on his contract, but if the Brown’s want him here long-term, it’s better to just go ahead and lock him in with Cincinnati now.

· The Bengals schedule has some interesting factors this year. Per Warren Sharp, they play 3 games in 10 days during week 14, 15, and 16. So much for player safety, huh? They also have 3 short week road games in week 4, week 10, and week 15. This is now consecutive seasons where the NFL has done this to Cincinnati without doing this to any other team in the NFL. Where are my conspiracy theorists?

· Amarius Mims is back in uniform and practicing. While not 100%, this is a great sign, as this team is going to need our rookie to be a major part of protecting Joe Burrow throughout the season.

· The 2024 captains for Cincinnati were officially named over the weekend with Burrow, Karras, Brown Jr., Hubbard, Bell, Pratt, Davis-Gaither, and McPherson earing their “C.” I love seeing Ted as a captain of this team.

· Cincinnati opens up as 8.5 point favorites against the Patriots. Don’t be fooled though, as this Patriots team can certainly shock the odds and come out of Paycor with a victory. Cincinnati will need to be sharp to begin the season, unlike years past.

· The Bengals are opening up 24’ in all orange. The orange pants are a great addition and it might even top the white-out uniforms for me. Cincinnati has the best uniforms in all of football.

· The health of Joe Burrow is everything for this team, much like every other team and their QB1. However, with Burrow being highly injury prone, it’ll be interesting to see how his wrist holds up as he returns from a torn wrist ligament. With likely our last year of having Tee and Chase together, now is our time to capitalize on a loaded receiver core before Higgins gets paid elsewhere following this season.

The Cincinnati Reds are Exhausting

I don’t have it in me to even write a full column on the Reds at this point. Disappointment and frustration season after season. Pain, Pain, and more Pain. Who would have thought that Santiago Espinal would be our best batter in 24’? While it was exciting to see Lowder’s debut, as well as Stephenson continue to hit the ball extremely well, I just don’t have it in me to write another negative column. Football is back and it eases the yearly suffering of not watching the Reds play postseason baseball.