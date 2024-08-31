The Lewis County Lady Lions hosted the Greenup County Lady Musketeers on the volleyball court Thursday evening.

The young Lady Lions knew they were in for a challenge, taking on one of the strongest teams in the 16th region. Greenup County sat at 4-0 prior to their contest with Lewis County, having lost just three sets total throughout the season so far. When the two teams faced off against one another last season, the Lady Musketeers swept Lewis County 3-0 in both contests. Heading into Thursday night’s contest, the Lady Lions were looking to compete and gave it their all throughout each set of play.

“I am proud of this bunch, Greenup’s a really good ball team. Preseason ranked number one in the region, and it shows. We scouted, we game planned, we tried our best to Roy, they’re good, they’re good all around. We’re young, but these girls came out and they absolutely fought their butts off.” said Lady Lions head coach, Ryan Bentley, “Graeson, our senior setter got sick midway through the second set, so then we had to start making stuff up as we went, and I’m shocked at how well these girls handled that adversity and just jumped into whatever position they had to to make it work.”

Lewis County fought hard throughout the entirety of the first set, but fell behind allowing the Lady Musketeers to build up a strong lead, heading into set two 1-0 in the contest.

“I’ve kinda preached this to the girls for the last week and a half, we’ve played a bunch of games back to back. The hard stuff, hard hit balls, hard serves, anything that’s difficult they do a pretty good job at. Our saying right now is do the simple stuff. We’re shanking the easy serves or the free balls over. In the first one we kinda got into that habit again, and then it got a little better as the night went on.” said coach Bentley.

In set two, the Lady Lions would fall behind early in the contest, but battle back to tie the game 8-8. Lewis County would hang tough with the Lady Musketeers throughout the next few points, but Greenup County would push forward late in the set to lead 22-13. As set two came to a close, Lewis County fell 25-14, but proved to themselves they could compete against one of the 16th region’s strongest.

Heading into set three, the Lady Lions were able to hang tough with the Lady Musketeers throughout the set’s entirety. After tying the contest 3-3, and keeping it tied 5-5, the Lady Lions were showing their strength early on in the set. Greenup County would buildup a three point lead, leading 8-5, but Lewis Count remained right behind them throughout the remainder of the set. With the Lady Musketeers leading 13-8, then 20-11, Lewis County demonstrated their grit throughout the final set of the competition, working to close the point deficit late in the game. Despite their efforts, Greenup County would finish out the set leading 25-18, but Lewis County was able to prove their unwillingness to quit.

“They’ve had to learn it the hard way. So far we’ve had a really, really tough schedule. We went to the Fleming County tournament we played GRC and Bourbon, they are just unreal. Fleming County, we went up to Nicholas County, Boyd County they’re really tough this season and then we come off of this one and go up to Raceland Tuesday. It’s just been back to back, they’ve had to learn that nothing so far this season’s been easy. We’ve got four and a half more weeks of battles, we’ve got a really difficult schedule.” said coach Bentley.

Following this contest, the Lady Lions’ next game will be against the Raceland Lady Rams at home, Tuesday evening.