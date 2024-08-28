As always, I hate to write a negative column, but at this point in the season, I am unsure how I am going to make it through watching the remaining games. The Cincinnati Reds are 100 percent out of the race, the white flag is waving, and it is only going to get worse with our injuries in the rotation. Sure, I will watch the remaining games, but there are so many issues that need addressed before 2025. Let’s dive into some facts and comments:

· The Cincinnati Reds are 3-50 when trailing after 6 innings. What on Earth happened to the Rally Reds?

· Hunter Greene shouldn’t throw again in 2024. I don’t care what it would “show to his teammates.” Heal up and get ready for next season, as this season is completely over. What a year for our Ace!

· Cincinnati had 2 squeeze plays that worked out this past series and I couldn’t be happier to see some small ball finally. As fast as we are, this should’ve been happening more often.

· Santiago Espinal has proven himself enough to be part of this Reds team in 2025.

· At this point, why try to rush Matt McLain back into this lineup? Let him get ready for 25’, as we clearly need him healthy and on the field.

· Over Nick Lodolo’s last 5 starts, he has given up 26 runs-Holy. I don’t know if it is the previous blister, but for the last 2 months, he has been nearly unwatchable.

· With injuries to Greene, Ashcraft, Williamson, as well as inconsistent pitching from Lodolo and Abbott, I am even more happy now that Cincinnati took the best pitcher in the draft. Burns and Lowder will be a part of the future and will be in this rotation sooner rather than later.

· Over Cam Collier’s last 123 plate appearances in Dayton, he is hitting .326 with an OBP just below .500. He even recently had a 3-home run game. You might just be seeing Cam in a Reds uniform next year or 2026.

· At 61 stolen bases currently, Elly De La Cruz has a chance to post a 20+Home Run year with 80+ stolen bases. The most stolen bases in a season for a batter with 20+ home runs is 87 (Ricky Henderson). I think Elly has a good chance of joining the 80-20 club and maybe even 80-30 if his bat finds some power to end the season.

· I am tired of the losing culture in Cincinnati. It’s time for a change from David Bell. I don’t even want to dive into the reasons why this week. It’s just time.

Bengals Season Countdown

Enough with the negativity now, as it is officially football season! I can picture it all now, as I am in my recliner for 10 hours straight, a couple adult beverages, chili on the stove, and my dog wondering why on Earth I am yelling in excitement at the tv again. Nothing beats football season and the tv market knows it ($400+ for Sunday ticket, yikes). Forget all that though, the Bengals play football in less than 2 weeks! With Ja’Marr returning to practice, I believe we can expect him to play week one as they continue to work on a new contract for our WR1. I like that Cincinnati is playing the Patriots week one and while it won’t be a walk in the park, they are heavily favored to win this game. A slow start cannot happen this year and Cincinnati has to find

a way to get things going quick, as they have the Chiefs in week two. As the season approaches, here are a few of my quick comments:

· Myles Murphy, D’Ante Smith, and Amarius Mims’ injuries are concerning. Luckily, Murphy and Mims avoided anything major and should be back on the field within weeks.

· The highest graded offensive rookie this preseason by PFF was Jermaine Burton. 8 receptions, 157 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 drops. If he can learn this offense, he will be WR3 by week 4. He is the future of this offense, as this will be the last year we see Higgins in a Bengals uniform.

· Jackson Carman is officially no longer a Bengal. The former second-round pick was given more opportunities than he deserved. Remember when Creed Humphrey was taken at 63rd overall and Carman (offensive tackle) was taken at 46th? Humphrey is now the highest paid center in the league.

· I am excited to watch Andrei Iosivas and see how much he has improved over the offseason. He is likely the Boyd replacement out of the slot.

· Geno Stone representing the orange and black will be different this year and I am excited to see him in the jungle, no longer wearing purple. The former Raven tweeted this week that he is “ready to prove people wrong again!” I am ready for him to prove this Bengals front office right.

· On just 80 snaps, Maema Njogmeta has 26 total tackles (2nd in the NFL). He should 100% be on this roster, as he has proven himself as a versatile linebacker. He is worth putting on the 53-man roster and will soon make Badgers fans very happy to see him play at the professional level.

· With Drake Maye likely starting against Cincinnati at quarterback for the Patriots, it’ll be interesting to see how he plays in his first game in the NFL. Hendrickson, Hubbard, Ossai, and others should have themselves a fun day getting after the rookie.