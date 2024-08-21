The Mason County Royals golf team had a busy weekend this past Saturday and Sunday, heading to both Wasioto Winds in Pineville and Houston Oaks in Paris to take part in the Whitley County, and Harrison County Invitationals.

On Saturday, Mason County took to the greens of Wasioto Winds, with Cole Owens once again leading the pack for the Royals. Owens carded a 75. Grant Burkhart followed with a 76, with Jaxen Crabtree not far behind with a 77. Slate Brammer and Wyatt Perkins then rounded out Mason County’s performance this tournament, both scoring 95s. Mason County ended the tournament with a team score of 326.

Perkins was filling in for Noah Gardner, who was competing as an individual in the oldest tournament in the state of Kentucky, the Kentucky Invitational Tournament.

Gardner finished the day going eight-over-par to card a 79 in the tournament.

On Sunday, Gardner re-joined the Royals in the Harrison County Invitational, where Mason County worked hard to compete against several tough opponents through tough weather conditions.

At the end of the say, Jaxen Crabtree led Mason County, carding a 79 to be the Royals’ top golfer in the tournament. Crabtree was followed by Burkhart, who carded an 80, Noah Gardner with an 81, Cole Owens with an 84, and Slate Brammer with an 87. As a team, the Royals finished the tournament with a team score of 324.

As the season winds down, Mason County continues to work hard to improve their game and lower their scores as the postseason draws near. With just three more regular season tournaments on the schedule, the Royals are eager for the 12 region tournament coming up next month. Mason County’s next competition will be this Saturday in the Pulaski County Invitational at the Eagles Nest Country Club in Somerset. The Royals will then head to Morehead to compete in the Eagle Trace Invitational next Saturday, with the Bowling Green Invitational on September 7 rounding out Mason County’s regular season competition.

The Royals are hoping for their fifth straight 12th region championship this year, but will have their work cut out for them with a field full of tough opponents, all vying for their shot at regional gold.