The Fleming County Lady Panthers basketball team will have a new head coach as of the 2024-25 season.

Coach Morgan Jett will be taking over the program at the start of the upcoming season, and has a host of qualifications heading into the 2024-25 school year. Having played at the varsity level, and coached both high school and collegiate level teams throughout her career. Jett was an assistant coach for the University of the Cumberlands, and is excited to help lead the Fleming County Lady Panthers to new heights once taking over the program.

“I am honored and excited. Thank you to the FCS Athletic Committee and everyone involved for trusting me with this opportunity. Coaching allows me to impact young lives while teaching the game I love. Becoming a head coach has always been a dream, and I can’t wait to continue the legacy of our Fleming County Lady Panthers.” said coach Jett.

Coach Jett takes over the program that was led by former head coach, Brad Cox since the 2021-22 season. During his time as head coach of the Lady Panthers, Fleming County grew from a 10-19 season his first year, to a 22-11 season at the end of the 2023-24 season, ending with a 61st district championship win, and a strong performance against the Boyd County Lions, falling 43-41 in the second round of the 16th region tournament.

The Lady Panthers lose four seniors from the 2023-24 season, in Laci Burns, Ameerah Jackson, Hannah Kelly and Sadie Price, but retain three of their top five scorers from last year, and are eager to return to the court later this year to continue bringing in wins, aiming for another 61st district championship, and to advance deeper into the 16th region bracket come February 2025.

Coach Jett is excited to take over the program and lead the Lady Panthers and looks to continue growing the team throughout her career as head coach of the team. The Lady Panthers have a strong group of athletes heading into the 2024-25 season, and will only continue to improve as the season draws near, and gets underway come this November.