The David Iery Foundation will be hosting the Bronson Arroyo Band at the Washington Opera House on Saturday, August 24.

The David Iery Foundation was founded to spread awareness and raise money for spinal chord injury prevention and research, while also providing scholarships to local student athletes to further their education.

“We do quite a few in this are, we just like to turn the money over and keep it rolling” said David Iery, “We do a lot of softball and baseball tournaments for high school girls and boys in this area, and we like to give out money for the kids to put towards college. We gave away over two thousand dollars in scholarships at Lewis County High School last year.”

The Foundation hosts numerous events throughout the year to raise money for their numerous causes, including multiple tournaments during the high school baseball and softball seasons, their annual Diamond Dinner where baseball fans can interact and mingle with baseball legends, and coming up in just a couple weeks, their Chords for Cords Concert Series, held this year at the Washington Opera House.

“I had done Chords for Cords the year before last, the first concert in Lewis County and that’s when we had Eldon Huff, who was the lead guitarist for Eric Church. This is our second time doing it but this is the first time we’re doing rock music.” said Iery.

Bronson Arroyo, the former Cincinnati Reds pitcher has toured the country with his band the Bronson Arroyo Band, and will be coming to Maysville on August 24. The doors of the Washington Opera House will open at 5:00 p.m., with music from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Opening for Arroyo will be local musicians the Huff/ Lindsay Band.

“He’s excited about it, especially to play in the Washington Opera House and to be in a historical venue like that.” said Iery.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, with VIP tickets including preferred seating, an autograph and the opportunity to meet Arroyo before the show. VIP tickets are priced at $50, with general admission tickets available for $25, both are available at givebutter.com/arroyo.

All money raised from the event will go directly to benefit the DIF, which in turn will be put back into bettering the community by way of scholarships, and spinal chord injury research.

For questions regarding the Chords for Cords Concert Series, contact the David Iery Foundation at (606) 202-3868, or davidieryfoundation@gmail.com.

Arroyo promoted the event on his Facebook page, where he said “be there or be square”.