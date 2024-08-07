Questions, questions, and more questions of a meteorological nature:

Have you noticed this summer how there will be more colors than the rainbow on the radar screen seemingly headed for our little corner of the world, only to either dissipate or veer to either Ohio, or to our south?

Is Maysville not the driest place on earth in recent months?

Does Mother Nature not care about how unsightly our yellowish, brownish, and crunchy lawns appear?

Has someone here in what some locals call the center of the universe ticked someone off so badly that all we get is the heat, and not the precipitation?

Are the long range forecasts correct, which means a significant drought is on the way?

*****

REDS REMAIN DREADFUL ON SUNDAYS – A strange losing streak was extended Sunday afternoon in what is turning out to be a strange season for the Cincinnati Reds. The underachieving Redlegs fell on the Sabbath Day for the ninth time in a row. Perhaps the team should ask Major League Baseball for the day off, just like Chick-fil-A and Hobby Lobby.

If last year’s team was the Rallyin’ Reds, this year’s club would have to be dubbed the Swing and a Miss Reds. When listening to the games on the radio, hearing that refrain is a common occurrence. As of this writing, the team has whiffed 1,008 times in 112 games and is hitting a paltry .229, which is the worst in the National League.

It is becoming apparent that a significant shakeup needs to occur for the team to make a marked improvement in 2025, but if you’ve followed the Reds for a while, that may just be wishful thinking. Ownership is quite content with the team being mediocre, as long as the

organization is making a healthy profit. Winning at a high level is secondary to the Castellini family, in spite of the championship the fans were promised when ownership changed hands 18 years ago.

Changes are needed not only on the field, beginning with the manager and coaching staff, but also in the front office, which doesn’t appear to be adept at evaluating players. The Reds continue to attempt to find so-called bargains on the free agent market, with predictably dismal results. They’re reluctant to deal so-called prospects and they want to spend as little money as possible, so they can enjoy huge profits. The excuse heard far too often refers to Cincinnati being a small-market franchise, but that hasn’t stopped other teams with similar-sized budgets – Milwaukee, Cleveland, Kansas City, Tampa Bay and others — from having success.

Reds fans often get their baseball intelligence insulted by members of the front office, and

excuses for poor performance are in no shortage among the people in charge. Yes, the team has suffered injuries, but so has every other team in MLB. Admittedly, the absence of Matt McLain has taken a toll on the 2024 squad, and several other young players have missed significant time as well. Other young players have not performed up to expectations held before the season, and management has tried without avail to give a few veteran players an opportunity, with horrendous results.

The lack of baseball fundamentals, situational awareness, concentration and execution on the field are other issues, and the team has not responded to whatever the coaching staff is dishing out. This guy has defended manager David Bell in the past few years, primarily because of what he’s had to work with, but it is getting to the point where a change is advisable, or it will just be more of the same.

The Reds also need to find a general manager who truly recognizes talent, one with acute

baseball knowledge, and let him tend to the baseball side of things. That person will also need the purse strings to be loosened a bit by the front office, although that remains unlikely at best. It’s doubtful that will ever change, but the ownership group needs to figure out the winning formula in MLB, and at times, it involves spending money.

When you look at the nucleus of the Reds, they aren’t really all that far away from being a contender. A few shrewd moves by the president of baseball operations and the general manager could actually make the team a legitimate contender in 2025. Key veterans are needed, especially in the outfield, which has been less than productive, which may be the understatement of the year.

The Reds need to find supplemental pieces to help Elly De La Cruz in the lineup on a daily basis. As fantastic as he already is, and possessing all of the potential in baseball, he cannot do it alone. The club also needs a hitting

coach who will help these guys have a plan at the plate.

Those changes will likely not occur in the upcoming offseason however. Look for Bell and the majority of the staff to return next season, especially since the Cincy skipper has another year remaining on his contract. The front office never wants to pay someone not to manage, and I can see their point to some degree. Then again, there are times to take some risks and try a different approach, something the club’s ownership is reluctant to do.

Reds fans are among the most loyal in all of baseball, they care deeply about the product on the field, and many are heavily invested in the once-proud franchise financially, emotionally and with their time. It will take a surprising if not shocking turnaround for their beloved team to contend this season, but maybe the fans will be rewarded at last in 2025.

If not, expect a major shakeup both on the field and off. A growing segment of fans are tired of

hearing promises and excuses. They’re losing patience, and growing weary with how the team finds a way to be a non-factor year after year and even decade after decade, which is perfectly understandable. Next season will mark 30 years since the Reds won a playoff series, when the 1995 club swept the Dodgers 3-0 in the NLDS, before getting swept by the Braves 4-0 in the NLCS.

That’s way too long.

*****

IT COULD BE (MUCH) WORSE HOWEVER – When things aren’t going particularly well in the world of sports (and oftentimes in life), we hear the phrase, “It could be worse.”

As disappointing as the season is turning out to be for Reds fans, at least they aren’t rabid fans of one American League club. The definition of an exercise in futility fits perfectly for the Chicago White Sox. The Southsiders are well on their way to one of the worst seasons in the history of the grand ol’ game.

Monday night in Oakland, the White Sox lost their 21st consecutive game and dropped to 27-88 on the season. With the defeat, they tied the American League record for the longest losing streak with the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, who also lost 21 in a row. (The White Sox were looking to avoid setting a new record on Tuesday night, after this was written.)

The National League record since 1900 is held by the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies, who lost 23 straight. The all-time major league low belongs to the 1889 Louisville Colonels, and American Association team that lost 26 consecutive games during a 27-111 season.

Several familiar names were in the Chicago lineup in the 5-1 loss to the Athletics, including former Madeira High and Arkansas star Andrew Benintendi, and ex-Reds Nick Senzel and Chuckie Robinson. It’s not only been a brutal year for the White Sox, but Benintendi has struggled as well. The 30-year-old left fielder is hitting just .206 with nine homers and 34 RBI.

In limited action since joining the team, Senzel (3-for-27, .111) and Robinson (2-for-15, .133) have yet to provide much at the dish.

*****

VOTTO STILL ATTEMPTING COMEBACK – Former Reds first baseman and future Hall of Famer Joey Votto remains determined to play for his hometown Toronto Blue Jays at some point this season.

He made his first start at Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday and deposited a long home run into the right field seats. In his first two appearances with the Bisons, Votto singled and walked in a pinch-hitting role.

After suffering a freak ankle injury by stepping on a bat in the dugout after a homer in spring training, Votto missed all of April and May. After joining the Low-A Dunedin Blue Jays, he struggled at the plate, going just 8-for-37 with one home run over 12 games. Despite the low numbers, he was moved up to Buffalo at the beginning of August.

With Toronto all but out of postseason contention, it would not be surprising to see Votto playing in his hometown before the end of the season. He was on track to earn a roster spot in the spring, but after the injury, it has taken the 40-year-old a while to get his timing back at the dish.

It could be a dual reunion of sorts for Votto as well, with the Reds visiting Toronto for a three-game series August 19-21.

***** “I don’t know if they were men or women running naked across the field. They had bags over their heads.” – Yogi Berra

***** “The rain falls upon the just and unjust alike, a thing which would not happen if I were superintending the rain’s affairs. No, I would rain softly and sweetly on the just, but if I caught a sample of the unjust outdoors, I would drown him.” — Mark Twain