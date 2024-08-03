Today marks 70 years on earth for this guy.

I’m not bragging or complaining; just stating a fact. Asking y’all to bear with me while I use this platform to pause and reflect on this momentous occasion.

(My apologies to those of you who would rather I stick to sports; we’ll get back to commenting on a few sports items in Wednesday’s column.)

It amazes me that I have lived for seven decades.

Oftentimes, in my teen years back in the late 1960s and early ‘70s, when I thought of the year 2000, I believed it to be eons away. I wondered if I would even live long enough to see the 21st century; after all, I would turn 46 on August 3rd of 2000. In the minds of the large majority of teenagers, someone in their 40s is considered an old geezer, and if you’re 70, you’re a dinosaur. Of course, when you’re that young, you know you’re going to live forever, no matter what you do.

Reaching this ripe old age was never even a thought that entered my mind when I was a kid. But today, by the grace of God, that day has arrived. Several

classmates and friends I grew up with haven’t been as fortunate. I’m thinking of them today as well.

Reaching this milestone birthday should also be seen as a stroke of good luck. There have been times – especially after undergoing quadruple heart bypass surgery 15 years ago – that I had no idea I would be writing a column marking my 70th birthday. If I had been told that in 2009, I would have replied, “No way.” There were undoubtedly a few other occasions during my younger and stupider days where I was extremely lucky to have averted disaster, or possibly even death.

But here we are; you’re still stuck with me, and if the good Lord keeps me around a while longer, I’m going to continue my feeble attempts at expressing my views in print. In 2003, I began the transition to a writing career at the age of 49, and it’s been a rather long and winding road, to say the least. I’ve met lots of interesting people through the years, but most importantly, I met the love of my life back in my sports writer days.

The Ledger Independent – thanks to Mary Ann Kearns and Rod Baker — invited me to write a

column for the paper in January of last year, and for the most part, I enjoy doing so.

It isn’t always easy, but it is always rewarding.

It’s always flattering to receive some positive feedback from time to time, but that isn’t why I do this. As I have said in the past, writing can be a selfish thing to do, because it can be a form of self-therapy. It also keeps my brain, or what’s left of it, active.

While perusing the Interweb, I have discovered there is no shortage of information on the subject of aging. Studies have been conducted by entities such as the Mayo Clinic, the National Institute on Aging, the World Health Organization, the National Council of Aging (NCOA) and others that provide a wealth of facts and tips on aging gracefully. One article detailing the subject that I found particularly interesting was written by Melanie Donohue, LCSW. She’s the founder of Blue Moon Senior Counseling and you can read her thoughts on the stages of aging at bluemoonseniorcounseling.com.

There are various other facts (isn’t there always?) when you Google the word “aging.”

Here’s just a few:

1. One definition of aging says it is the time-related deterioration of the physiological functions necessary for survival and reproduction.

2. Which is correct, aging or ageing? The answer is that both are correct. However, aging is used most often in the United States.

3. Some theories claim that aging is caused by injuries from ultraviolet light over time, wear and tear on the body, or byproducts of metabolism.

4. Most gerontologists (people who study aging) feel that aging is due to the interaction of many lifelong influences. These influences include heredity, environment, culture, diet, exercise and leisure, past illnesses, and many other factors.

5. A persistent fear of growing old is termed gerascophobia. Sufferers feel undue anxiety about aging even though they may be in good health.

Thankfully, I am not suffering from gerascophobia, but I wouldn’t be completely honest if I said I haven’t thought about the fact that my days on earth are numbered. None of us are going to be here forever, and our time on earth is growing shorter and shorter with each passing day.

I’ve heard a lot of quotes, jokes, clichés, and comments about getting old, and some of them are even true, such as “getting old ain’t for sissies”, a reference to the increasing aches and pains felt by us old-timers. There are days I don’t even think about my advanced age, and there are others where I feel closer to 100. As time goes by, we realize that is just a part of the aging process.

What my mind keeps coming back to is that it’s difficult to believe I have been around this long. I do not take it for granted, and I have been blessed. Time is fleeting, so we better enjoy it as much as we can while we’re here.

*****

“The longer I live, the more beautiful life becomes.” – Frank Lloyd Wright

*****

“Do not grow old, no matter how long you live.” – Albert Einstein

*****

“Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” – Mark Twain

*****

“I was young and foolish then; now I am old and foolisher.” – Mark Twain

*****

“Wrinkles should merely indicate where smiles have been.” – Mark Twain

*****

“When I was younger I could remember anything, whether it happened or not; but I am getting old, and soon I shall remember only the latter.” – Mark Twain

*****

“Seventy is old enough. After that there is too much risk.” – Mark Twain

***** “As soon as a man recognizes that he has drifted into age, he gets reminiscent. He wants to talk and talk; and not about the present or the future, but about his old times.” – Mark Twain

***** “Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.” – Unknown, attributed to Mark Twain by some

***** “Youth is full of pleasure, age is full of care; youth is

like summer morn, age like winter bare. Youth is full of sport; age’s breath is short. Youth is nimble; age is lame. Youth is hot and bold; age is weak and cold. Youth is wild; age is tame. Age, I do abhor thee; youth, I do adore thee.” – William Shakespeare