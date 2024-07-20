The David Iery Foundation is hosting their second annual card show prior to the Diamond Dinner on September 7, 2024.

Held at the Clarion Hotel at 1950 Newtown Pike in Lexington, the card show will be a fantastic event for baseball fans and card collectors alike. Several autograph guests will be announced in the coming weeks, and multiple vendors in attendance.

The event, hosted by WinCity Sports Cards is expected to be even larger than 2023’s. Last year’s event hosted 1990 world series MVP and former Cincinnati Red, Jose Rijo, alongside several vendor tables with countless cards and other collectables. WinCity Sports Cards, based out of Winchester Kentucky will be bringing some of their inventory to the Clarion Hotel, with other vendors able to purchase tables at $35 for one, $60 for two and $75 for three.

Only 100 dealer tables are available. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. September 7, and end at 3:00 p.m. prior to the Diamond Dinner.

To reserve a dealer table, visit https://www.wincitysportscards.com/product/September-7-2024-David-Iery-Foundation-Dealer-Table.

Admission for attendees is free. All attendees will have to opportunity to purchase collectables, baseball memorabilia and several baseball cards of their favorite MLB stars, as well as the ability to get autographs from some of the MLB’s greatest. The event will undoubtedly be one baseball fans in the area won’t want to miss, and will be a fun experience for the entire family.

For more information regarding the trading card show or to book remaining vendor tables, contact WinCity Sports Cards at (859)-355-5598, or (859) 533-3172.

Shortly after the trading card show, will be the DIF’s sixth annual Diamond Dinner beginning at 5:00 p.m., with guests still yet to be announced. This year’s keynote speaker, will be World Series champion Darrel Chaney. Chaney played in three World Series’ with the Cincinnati Reds, as a member of the “Big Red Machine” in 1970, 1972, and the World Series winning 1975 Reds.

A meal will be provided during the event, and attendees will participate in the silent auction as well as a Q&A session with the greats. To learn more about the event, either contact the David Iery Foundation at (606) 202-3868, or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TeamIery.

The Diamond Dinner is a great opportunity for baseball fans to meet and interact with the greats, as well as give back to their community by supporting a great cause. Tickets to the Diamond Dinner are $65.00 advance, and $75.00 at the door. To purchase tickets, contact the DIF at (606) 202-3868 The David Iery Foundation has raised thousands of dollars for the prevention of spinal chord injuries and research for treatment, and has given numerous scholarships to high school students throughout the area.