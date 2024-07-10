The Kenton Station Golf Course is hosting a nine-hole golf scramble to benefit the Mason County Cheerleaders on Friday, July 26.

The Mason County cheerleaders spend an enormous amount of time during the football, basketball and off-season practicing and perfecting their routines, in an effort to not only add to the atmosphere of near every Mason County home game, but also compete strongly and place high in the standings of their own competitions. Cheerleading and pep-sections are essential to the environment of an athletic event, and the Mason County cheerleaders work hard to successfully and expertly fill their role.

The cheer team is eager for the start of the 2024-25 school year to get back on the football field in August, and basketball court in October. The Royals’ first home football game will take place August 23, against the Russell Red Devils. Basketball schedules are yet to be decided.

This year’s golf scramble will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Kenton Station Golf Course, with each six person team competing for the first, second and third place cash prizes. Door prizes and split the pot will also be available for those competing.

Each year Kenton Station hosts a number of golf scramble fundraisers for Mason County and nearby athletics programs, in an effort to provide a fun event for those who wish to compete and benefit hard working athletes in the Maysville and surrounding areas.

The cost to enter is $30 for Kenton Station members, and $40 for non members. All proceeds from the event will go to the Mason County cheerleading team, as one of their primary fundraisers. Funds will help cover transportation, uniform and other costs throughout the cheerleading season, to help the team attend and compete in as many games and competitions as possible, and lessen the cost for each member of the team to participate.

To sign up a team, or register as a hole sponsor, call the Kenton Station Golf Course at (606) 759-7154. For questions regarding the event contact coach Ashley French at (606) 584-7167, or coach Jade Morgan at (606) 407-5906.