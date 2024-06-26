The 89th annual Chippeways golf tournament was held this past weekend in Maysville.

The oldest match play tournament in the state of Kentucky was held at the Oak Ridge Golf Club, this past weekend, with three days of fierce competition on the course from numerous golfers from the Maysville area and beyond. Festivities began Friday morning, with the first flights of the tournament teeing off at 8:45 a.m. A cocktail party followed that evening for competitors, with those winning their flights moving on in the winners bracket, and those falling moving on to compete in the consolation bracket.

Dozens of golfers took to the course hoping to come out on the winning end, but just two would advance to the championship round to compete for first and second place. As the tournament continued, and golfers were eliminated, the competition only grew stronger.

Finalists Christian Vining and Trey Cracraft teed off for the championship at 10:15 Sunday morning, both working hard to secure the $800 cash grand prize.

Both competitors earned their spot among the top three of the prestigious event. Both Vining and Cracraft played exceptionally well throughout their time in the tournament, with Vining taking the championship, winning one up over Cracraft to secure the win.

The first flight was then won by Mason County head golf coach, Bryson Bennett over Mike Pell on their second playoff hole. Gabriel Brutza won the second flight, coming out ahead of Vincent Bradley on the third playoff hole.

Despite dropping in their respective flights, Bryan Conway, Todd Curless and Mike Kaelin then went on to win in the consolation brackets, winning $100 in pro shop credit.

The 89th installment of Kentucky’s oldest match-play golf tournament went without a hitch, with each competitor giving the competition their all, and enjoying their time on the course. The Chippeways tournament has been a long held tradition in Maysville, with high level competition, and several competitors taking on one another in a friendly game of golf. Golfers all across the area and beyond travel to Maysville to compete in the tournament, see old friends and enjoy having fun playing the game they love.

Now that this year’s competition is over, the Oak Ridge Country Club and golfers throughout Kentucky are already looking forward to the tournament’s 90th year, something only truly special events get to celebrate.