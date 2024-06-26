While trying to decide what to lead off with in this column, I eventually decided to take a closer look at something Cincinnati Reds fans have grown accustomed to over the years: losing.

Last year’s surprising season notwithstanding, the unfortunate truth about the franchise’s history since the unexpected run made by the 1990 club to a world championship is less than stellar.

Even the years the team reached the postseason since the wire-to-wire run to the title – 1995, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2020 – the Reds found a way to disappoint their fans in the end.

In 1995, the team was swept 4-0 by the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS, in 2010 the Phillies got the broom out and ended the Reds’ season abruptly three games to none, before the big letdown in 2012. That was the year the Reds took a 2-0 lead over the Giants in San Francisco in the NLDS, before returning home and dropping three in a row. The following season, the Reds lost at Pittsburgh in a one-game Wild Card.

The next trip to the postseason for the Redlegs came in the strange, shortened COVID-19 season four years ago. That year’s numbers carry a huge asterisk, but it ended sadly for Cincy once again. In a best-of-three Wild Card Series, the Atlanta Braves blanked the Reds in consecutive games, 1-0 in 13 innings, and 5-0.

The Reds did make a run at the postseason last year, finishing 82-80, coming off the disastrous 2022 campaign that resulted in a 62-100 record. The youthful, enthusiastic, and rallying team from a year ago had fans eagerly anticipating more of the same this season.

So far, not so good.

*****

NO NOSTRAMADUS HERE — Yes, I admittedly drank the Kool-Aid as well, picking the Reds to win the division. It hasn’t worked out that way up to this point, due to a rash of injuries, poor defense, bad baserunning, and being unable to win close games.

It’s unlikely this team will surpass the Milwaukee Brewers and take over first place in the NL Central, but all hope for the season is not lost. The Reds are in the crowded mix to claim a Wild Card spot, and there’s still a long way to go.

My original plan for this column was to criticize the ownership for not doing more to address the lack of hitting, and question David Bell for some of his decisions in recent games as well. Another aspect of the Reds that this guy was ready to attack was its sheer lack of playing fundamental baseball. Getting picked off base, throwing the ball all over the place, and striking out way too much were other sore spots I was ready to pounce on.

Then, what happens Monday night? The Reds suddenly look the Big Red Machine, bashing baseballs all over Great American Ball Park to beat the Pirates 11-5. True, it’s just one game, but it does show what the team is capable of, and there is still hope for a successful season.

The Reds remain hopeful that Noelvi Marte will help the offense, but the player the team has missed the most is Matt McLain. We still don’t know if he will be able to return this season, and even if he does, how much will the talented second baseman be able to contribute after an extended absence?

For this year’s club to stay in the mix for at least a Wild Card, they need to play with more urgency, stay aggressive without being careless, continue to get solid pitching, put the ball in play more consistently, play better defensively, and stay away from more serious injuries.

That may sound like a lot has to go right for the Reds to be at the very least a legit Wild Card contender, and it is. I’m far from certain they can pull it off, but they’ve shown at times they are capable. However, I wouldn’t hold my breath on the front office making any positive moves to improve the club significantly down the stretch, and we’ve already established that history is not on their side.

(Just as I am writing this on Tuesday afternoon, it’s been announced that the team’s top starter is heading to the 15-day injured list. Nick Lodolo, who pitched with a blister on his left hand during his most recent outing, is 8-3 with a 2.96 ERA in 12 starts.)

*****

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, O!!! – Well, it’s time again to boast a bit about a young man who is celebrating his 10th birthday tomorrow.

My grandson, Owen, and the team he plays for in Florence, At The Yard 9U, won another tournament championship last weekend. ATY won a pair of games each day of the weekend to finish 4-0 in the event and run their season mark to 23-11.

Not only did they sweep to the title, but the resilient bunch had to overcome deficits in all four games.

Owen smacked a key double down the left-field line during an eight-run rally in the final game, a 13-11 victory. As much as he loves baseball, Owen will be attending basketball camp this week while the baseball team takes a short break.

As you already know if you read these things, this ol’ grandpa is proud of the little guy, and hoping he keeps on hustling while always doing his best in whatever he’s doing.

*****

VOLS WIN FIRST TITLE – Congratulations to the Tennessee Volunteers for winning their first NCAA baseball championship, after defeating SEC foe Texas A&M in the national finals two games to one.

The Vols (60-13) held off a late charge from the Aggies 6-5 in the deciding Game 3 on Monday night in Omaha, undoubtedly sending thousands of orange-clad fans into delirium late into the night. Both teams had fantastic seasons, and the Men’s College World Series continues to grow and draw more interest each and every year.

Despite receiving tons of criticism for some of the things it does, ESPN deserves credit for doing an excellent job airing the games. The teams, players and fans are completely into it with each pitch, and there is seldom a shortage of drama at the MCWS.

*****

BAT CATS LOOK TO FUTURE – The Kentucky baseball team made its first trip to the MCWS in school history, and had mixed results.

After a thrilling walk-off win over North Carolina State on a home run from Mitchell Daly in the bottom of the 10th inning in their opener, the Bat Cats ran into a hot pitcher and an even hotter offensive club. Texas A&M ace left-hander Ryan Prager silenced the UK bats in a 5-1 win, and the Florida Gators sent the Bat Cats home with a 15-4 shellacking.

The season is still one that Kentucky baseball fans will always remember fondly, and the expectations will be raised to an all-time high in 2025. UK finished with a 46-16 record and were co-champions of the stacked SEC with Tennessee. *****

NBA EXECS SEEK POTENTIAL – The 2024 NBA Draft takes center stage tonight, and a quartet of former Kentucky players are anticipating hearing their names called either tonight or tomorrow. Coverage begins tonight at 8 p.m., and the second round will be held at 4 p.m. tomorrow.

Most mock drafts are saying Reed Sheppard will be chosen in the top five, with Houston a possible destination with the third pick. His shooting prowess has him near the top of the draft, although some NBA executives question his defensive ability. The NBA loves to pick players based on how well they will do down the road, and most believe Sheppard has what it takes.

Rob Dillingham has slipped in some of the mock drafts, but he’s still expected to be a lottery selection. Although considered undersized by some, he could be headed to Memphis with the No. 9 pick.

Justin Edwards is a perfect example of NBA teams betting on what a plyer may do in the future, and not what they’ve yet proven. The 6-foot-7 small forward is being projected as a second round pick, perhaps by the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 39.

It remains unclear whether or not Antonio Reeves will get selected, but there’s speculation he could go to the world champion Boston Celtics late in the second round as the 54th pick. In this guy’s humble opinion, Reeves would be a solid selection by the Celtics. One turnoff for a lot of clubs is his age; Reeves, who averaged 20.2 points for Kentucky last year, is 23.

*****

“The team overachieved all year, everybody had career years. That may not happen next year and guess whose fault it will be? Mine. So, I want a two-year contract.” – Jack McKeon, after he led the 1999 Reds to a 96-67 record (The Cincinnati skipper was right; the 2000 Reds went 85-77, before the club endured nine consecutive losing seasons, beginning in 2001)

*****

“The offspring of riches: Pride, vanity, ostentation, arrogance, tyranny.” – Mark Twain