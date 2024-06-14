The 11th annual Chris Lofton and Darius Miller Basketball Skills Camp concluded yesterday at the Fieldhouse.

For eleven straight years, the two former Mason County Royals have returned home with the goal of giving back to the community that helped raise them, while helping young athletes improve their skills on the basketball court.

“It’s a blessing. To be able to come back to Maysville where I grew up and love, and have the good turnout like we do, every year, it’s special.” said Lofton, “It means a lot to me to come do this, because, I was once in their shoes. I understand the thoughts they have, and the feelings they have.”

Throughout the three day camp, campers got to know several different coaches, while participating in stations, exercises and games. Each eight minute station was led by a different coach, focusing on different aspects of the fundamentals of basketball, to help the campers have fun while developing valuable skills for both ends of the basketball court.

“We just try to do basics. We’ve got passing, shooting, dribbling, defense, rebounding, strength, footwork, just things that help their basketball game.” said Lofton.

While the primary focus of the camp is to help campers improve their skills on the court, ensuring they have fun and enjoy their time in the Fieldhouse is also a priority for both Lofton and Miller.

“It seems like they’re having fun. A lot of them are getting a little tired, which is good, it’s normal. We try to work them a lot with different skill work, stations. We play games, and have time to make new friends too.” said Lofton.

Over a decade ago, the pair of Royals came together to start the annual summer camp, that began as a small idea. Throughout the years, the skills camp has continued to grow, with no intentions of stopping anytime soon.

“I knew I wanted to do it, but Tee Commodore, he’s the one that told me we should do one. We started it out, and it’s grown ever since. Gotta give him the credit because, he does all the work, me and Darius show up but Terence really puts it all together, has everything organized. Him and Jason Thompson they are the real culprits of this camp.” said Lofton.

This year’s camp was a great success, with several campers in attendance throughout several different age groups. All of which, went home having further developed their skills as a basketball player, made new friends and enjoyed their time with their coaches and teammates at the Fieldhouse this past week.

With the conclusion of the 11th annual Chris Lofton and Darius Miller Basketball Skills Camp, Lofton, Miller and Camp One are already preparing for the 12th annual camp next summer. Neither Miller or Lofton have any plans of ending their yearly camp with the children of Maysville and are already looking forward to 2025.