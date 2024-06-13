The Bracken County Polar Bears have announced their football schedule for the 2024 season.

In 2023, the Polar Bears had a strong season, going 6-5 on the year, averaging 31.5 points per game, totalling 347 at the end of the season. Only losing four seniors, in Preston Roberts, Sawyer Bishop, Zach Elliott and Landon Gray, Bracken County returns a strong core heading into the 2024 season, and are excited to get back to competing come this fall.

The Polar Bears first game of this season will be on the road at Harrison County on August 23.

The Class 4A Thoroughbreds ended their 2023 season 6-5, and will be a tough first contest for the Polar Bears this season, but Bracken County is excited for the opportunity to take on the ‘Breds, hoping to start 2024 off with a big win.

The Polar Bears will then go on a three-game stint at home, hosting the Sayre Greyhounds on August 30, Nicholas County Blue Jackets on September 6, and Berea Pirates on September 13.

Going Sayre 12-1 last year, the Greyhounds were undefeated until taking on Raceland in the Class 1A state tournament quarterfinals. Sayre defeated the Polar Bears last season 40-21 in their second game of the season, but Bracken County is eager for a rematch .

The Polar Bears then went on to defeat both the Blue Jackets and Pirates last season, defeating Nicholas County 45-6, and Berea 49-0. The team will be hoping to take down both teams once again in 2024.

Following the September 13 contest against Berea, the Polar Bears will have their bye week, resuming play against the Walton-Verona Bearcats on September 27. In 2023, Bracken County defeated the Bearcats 35-7 and will be hoping for another win come this season.

The Polar Bears will then see the Carroll County Panthers on October 4, the team that ended Bracken County’s three game win streak in 2023, defeating the Polar Bears 48-47.

The team will then face off against the Gallatin County Wildcats, before returning home to the Glacier to host Owen County, Beechwood and Lewis County.

Owen County fell to the Polar Bears 14-6 last season, and will be looking to hold the Polar Bears back in 2024. Beechwood will remain the team to beat for Bracken County this season, after falling to the Tigers 41-0 in 2023. The Polar Bears will then end their regular season against the Lewis County Lions on November 1, a team that fell to Bracken County 48-15, but will be working toward a strong season come August.

The Polar Bears have a lot of challenges ahead of them coming into the 2024 season this fall, but Bracken County has proved their strength on the football field, and are looking forward to bringing in several wins throughout the 2024 season.