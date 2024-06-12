The 2024 Mr. Kentucky Baseball and KHSAA All State teams have been announced.

McCracken County’s Miller Green has been named 2024’s Mr. Kentucky Baseball, ending his season with a .447 batting average, scoring 25 runs for the Mustangs throughout 2024. Green saw 103 at bats this season, racking up 46 total hits and batting in 33 for McCracken County this year. As a pitcher, Green saw 38.2 innings across 11 games, giving up just 14 hits and eight runs, walking 19 and picking up 56 strikeouts, ending his senior year with a 0.54 ERA.

McCracken County will play Owensboro Catholic in the semifinal round of the 2024 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare, and currently sits with a season record of 33-9, ranking as the top team of the first region.

Two local athletes were also named to the KHSAA All State Second Team.

Bracken County’s Hank Krift, one of the Polar Bears’ primary pitchers was named to the second team, and was a crucial part of the team’s success throughout 2024.

Krift threw in 11 games for the Polar Bears throughout 2024, seeing 53.2 innings. Throughout his senior year, Krift allowed 42 hits, and just 22 runs, walking 27 and picking up 93 strikeouts by the end of the season, finishing the year with a 1.70 ERA. As a batter for the Polar Bears, he saw 25 games, picking up 20 hits across 78 at bats. Throughout the season Krift scored 14 runs for Bracken County, batting in 18 more to end the season with a .256 batting average.

Krift’s strength both on the mound and in the batter’s box helped lead Bracken County to a 17-9 season, that included a 10th Region All “A” Classic win, an All “A” Classic state tournament appearance, a 39th district championship, and a strong performance against one of the 10th region’s toughest teams in the first round of the 2024 10th region tournament. Krift is signed to Elon University, where he will continue his baseball career at the collegiate level.

Mason County’s Landon Scilley was also named to the KHSAA All State Second Team.

Scilley, one of the Royals’ strongest on the mound has spent his high school career with the Royals, continuing to improve and help bring big wins to Mason County. Throughout his senior year, he threw 58 complete innings across 12 games for the Royals, racking up 100 strikeouts, giving 40 hits, 29 runs and walking 21. At the end of Mason County’s season, Scilley sat with a 2.29 ERA. Scilley also held the Royals’ strongest batting average, at .408. Across 103 at-bats, he picked up 42 hits, scoring 44 runs for the Royals throughout 2024. Scilley also batted in 34 more runs for the Royals, making him one of Mason County’s strongest both on the mound and behind the plate.

Scilley played a huge part in what will go down in history as one of the Royals strongest seasons on the baseball field, ending the year 20-16, falling to Bracken County in the 39th district championship, but defeating Harrison County, George Rogers Clark and Bourbon County in the 10th region tournament, to secure their first trip to the state baseball tournament since 1994.

Scilley will be continuing his baseball career at Liberty University.

Both Krift and Scilley are some of the area’s strongest on the baseball field, both offensively and defensively, and have earned their spot amongst the best-of-the-best the state of Kentucky has to offer.

The complete list of the 2024 KHSAA All State Team members can be found at khsaa.org.