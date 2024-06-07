Rosters have been announced for the 2024 10th Region All-Star Games presented by 10thregion.com.

This year’s event will once again be held at George Rogers Clark High School, on Tuesday, June 18. The games will pit the best of the best from the 37th and 38th districts, against the 39th and 40th districts, providing athletes with one last game with their high school teammates for the 2024 year.

In the 10th region baseball all-star game, only juniors and seniors are eligible to compete.

In the 39th district, Augusta’s Keeton Bach and Noland Young, Bracken County’s Hank Krift, Ross Lucas, Josh Hamilton and Thomas Rudd, Mason County’s Cole Horch, Connor Butler, Cray Fite, Landon Scilley, Nate Bisotti and Nick Mains, and St. Pat’s Levi Ripato have been invited to compete.

Josh Hamilton will be unable to make the contest, while Fite and Scilley are still unsure of their attendance.

Following the success of the inaugural 10th region all-star baseball game in 2023, the event has expanded this year to include the 10th region all-star softball game, held the same day at GRC. Sophomores are also eligible to compete in the softball game.

Athletes from the 39th district competing include Augusta’a Laci Tackett, Bracken County’s Ella Johnson, Savannah Kelsch, Whitney Lippert and Jordan Ahrens and Mason County’s Kenzie Gulley, Reese Hardeman and Olivia Hughes.

The 39th district softball all-stars will team up with athletes from the 40th, to take on the 37th and 38th districts, as in the baseball game.

The first pitch of the baseball game will be thrown at 6:30 p.m. at the GRC baseball field, with softball following at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the gate for $5, with all school aged students and under entering for free. Games will be broadcasted at wcyn.com. T-shirts will also be for sale at the game, with pre-orders available at https://forms.gle/f5m5TtwUrwACNkZH7.

While the tradition of the 10th region all-star games is just beginning, athletes, coaches and fans thoroughly enjoyed 2023s contest, and are looking forward to 2024s. As the event continues to grow, the 10th region all-star games are something every athlete throughout the region is beginning to look forward to.