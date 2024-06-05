Several local athletes walked away from the 2024 KHSAA state outdoor track and field meets as medalists.

The Mason County Lady Royals ended the day with a fifth place finish as a team, and several high placements throughout the event. Sarah Payne led Mason County in the 400 meter dash, placing fourth with a final time of 1:00.64. Payne, alongside Amirah Reed, Adrienne Downs-Perry and Haven Hamilton also medaled in the 4×300 meter relay, finishing seventh in 1:49.77.

The Lady Royals also walked away with a fifth place finish in the 4×100 meter relay, with a final time of 50.64.

Amirah Reed also took eighth place in the 100 meter hurdles, finishing in 16.90. Ava Thompson then led Mason County in the high jump, placing eighth with a height of 4-10.00. Thompson also came home the state runner up in the pole vault competition, clearing 11-06.00. Just behind her, was Sarah Payne, who cleared 10-00.00 to take fourth.

Madison Howard then led Mason County in both the long and triple jump competitions, leaping for 17-00.00 in the long jump to take third, and 32-07.50 in the triple jump to take sixth. Kenzie Gulley also placed high in the long jump, leaping for 16-06.50 to take fifth, rounding out the Lady Royals strongest performances.

Dashawn Overly led the Royals in the 3200 meter run, placing seventh, finishing in 9:53.15. The Royals also took second in the 4×800 meter relay, finishing in 8:10.71. Trazon Lang then finished seventh in the high jump competition, with a height of 6-00.00. Keenan Galloway then cleared 12-00.00 in the pole vault competition to take fifth.

In the mixed shot put unified, Waylen Spence and Kyler Burton finished third, throwing for 63-11.50. Waylen Spence and Nakhia Fox then took eighth in the mixed long jump unified, with a distance of 17-10.00. Spence and Casey Magee also took seventh in the 2×50 meter relay unified, finishing in 18.08, rounding out the Royals top finishes in the 2A state track meet.

Fleming County Lady Panther Kalynn Pease had an outstanding day this meet, coming away state runner up in both the 100 meter dash, with a final time of 12.59, and 200 meter dash with a time of 25.10, as well as being crowned state champion in the 400 meter dash, finishing in 57.23.

In the class 1A state outdoor track and field meet, Bracken County’s Haylle Harrison placed sixth, clearing 8-00.00 in the pole vault competition. Travis Walters and Brennan Conley then placed second in the mixed shot put unified competition, throwing for 59-00.25. In the mixed long jump unified, Travis Walters and Khloe Eby finished fifth, leaping for 15-01.00, Garrett Scott and Grace Scott sixth, with a distance of 11-09.00 and Taylor Burton and Sanae Takata finished seventh, with a distance 0f 9-11.00. Bracken County also finished fourth in the 2×50 meter relay unified, with Kelsy Harrison and Travis Walters finishing in 16.73.