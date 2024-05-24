Cray Fite

Mason County pitcher Cray Fite threw four innings against the Bracken County Polar Bears in the championship round of the 39th district baseball tournament. That game, he allowed four runs, striking out seven, coming out of the game with a 7.00 ERA. Throughout the contest, he held the Polar Bears back to keep the Royals in the running for a district championship. Heading into the 10th region tournament, Fite sits as one of Mason County’s primary starters, with a season ERA of 3.11, sitting just behind Landon Scilley.

Ella Johnson

Bracken County’s primary pitcher, Ella Johnson recently surpassed 1,000 strikeouts, making her the first athlete in Kentucky history to rack up 1,000 career strikeouts in softball, and 1,000 career points in basketball. The multi-sport athlete has spent her high school career helping lead the Bracken County Lady Bears to victory both on the field and on the court. Throughout her senior year, Johnson has racked up 262 strikeouts as a pitcher, sitting with a 2.22 ERA, and racked up 35 hits across 101 at-bats for a .347 batting average, and 308 points on the basketball court.

