Bracken County pitcher Hank Krift fires in a pitch against the Royals in the The 2024 39th district baseball championship game on May 20, 2024.

Following the Mason County/ Augusta semifinal contest, the Bracken County Polar Bears took on the Mason County Royals for the 39th district championship.

The Polar Bears entered the tournament as the number one seed for the first time in nearly a decade, having fallen to the Royals in the championship round more times than not since their last victory in 2015.

Throughout the regular season, Mason and Bracken County saw each other twice, with the Polar Bears walking away with both regular season victories, and hoping to continue that trend throughout the final round of the 39th district tournament.

In the top of the first, the Royals picked up two, after a single from Connor Butler, and a home run from Landon Scilley sent over the fence in left field. Two walks and a sacrifice bunt from Nick Mains would bring in the Royals’ third run of the contest, as Mason County headed into the bottom half of the inning leading 3-0 over Bracken County.

“I thought we had a great game plan, we wanted to jump early on Krift in the count and we came out swinging. My kids executed on that game plan to perfection. We jump out three-zero, they go to the bottom half of the inning and we made a mistake on a throwing error right there kinda got us a little bit back on our heels, and Krift helped himself there with a big bat.” said Royals head coach, Jason Butler.

The Polar Bears were quick to respond however, with two consecutive walks from Mason County pitcher Cray Fite, Thomas Rudd scoring on an error from Mason County catcher Taten Carrington, and a home run from Hank Krift sent over the fence in center field, tying the game 3-3 heading into the top of the second.

“Every inning was the exact same. That just tells you how evenly matched these teams are, even though we beat them twice. I had a feeling once we got Cray down a few, we were gonna get to him. Hanks home run was a dagger in the first inning, getting us back in the game, it was 3-3 after that. He’s just not a home run hitter, he’s in my four hole to make contact and for him to get one I’m really proud.” said Polar Bears head coach, Rob Krift.

Mason County would score again in the top of the third, leading 4-3 over the Polar Bears, heading into the bottom half of the inning, but Bracken County quickly responded with another ball slammed over the fence by Ross Lucas. Both the Polar Bears and Royals kept the game close throughout much of the contest, neither team willing to give up a lead.

Bracken County pulled ahead in the bottom of the fifth, with Lucas stealing home to bring the score to 5-4, the Polar Bears leading by one.

“We knew that it was gonna be back and forth, and that’s the way it was, a classic great baseball game.” said coach Butler.

Bracken County would score again in the bottom of the sixth, with Colin Combess walking, and working his way home on an error from Cole Horch at second base. This would be the last run scored of the game, with the Royals unable to regain control of the contest in the top of the seventh, the Polar Bears winning their first district championship game since 2015, leading 6-4 over Mason County.

“It’s unexplainable.” said coach Krift, “Just so proud of everything that they’ve done, all the hard work obviously. It’s kinda cliche over the years but, they’ve put it in and they earned it.”

With this win, Bracken County are crowned the 2024 39th district champions, and will enter the 10th region tournament next week looking to continue what has already been a historic season for the team.

“We’re just gonna keep riding this high. This team has set big goals from the beginning of the season and this is another one that we wanted. It’s starting to become the t-shirt year, every big win we’re getting t-shirts. The region, the sectional, now the district, and hopefully we got two more t-shirts coming, that’s the plan.”