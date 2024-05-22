There is so much occurring in the wide, wonderful world of sports that it’s difficult to decide what exactly to touch on for the midweek column. With that said, yours truly is going to venture outside of my comfort zone on a few of the following blurbs, so here we go:

*****

IS THE ‘HAMILTON JINX’ REAL? – In the interest of full transparency, I have a confession. My son and I have been accused of “jinxing” teams we root for on occasion. In the hopes of our rooting interests for particular teams, we will at times be a bit too optimistic.

Unfortunately, there may be more than an ounce of truth to the accusations, which I have termed the “Hamilton Jinx” or perhaps, an unintentional hex. It just seems that the more we want a team to win a title, the more likely outcome is that they won’t.

The jinx has had a negative effect on the Cincinnati Reds for what is beginning to feel like is an eternity. Believe me, it is not intentional, but the hex has been proven to have some validity over the years, and not only for the Reds, but for other Cincinnati sports entities as well. After all, the Bengals are 0-3 in Super Bowls, and other unfortunate occurrences have befallen UC basketball and football over the years.

The most recent example is what has thus far been a nightmarish month of May for the Redlegs. Since the franchise’s unlikely run to the 1990 World Series and its sweep of the heavily favored Oakland Athletics, the Reds have for the

most part been a team that will frustrate, confound, and yes, at times, even anger you. Off the top of my head, the only Reds teams to have any hope whatsoever of winning another world championship were the 1995, 1999 and 2012 squads.

In the preseason, this guy picked the Reds to win the NL Central, and as each day passes by, it appears the Hamilton Jinx is doing its thing once again. They have been decimated by various injuries to key players, they’re barely hitting their weight, and even though the season is still relatively young, hopes are fading fast.

The hometown nine has won just three of their last 18 games as this is being written. The Reds began a nine-game homestand last night against San Diego, and if they’re unable to turn things around in the very near future, the talk is they will be sellers at the trade deadline.

As we have noted previously, manager David Bell receives tons of criticism from the fanbase, with many calling for him to be fired immediately, if not sooner. I suppose that is an option, but it will be a major surprise if the front office makes that move anytime soon. A better option would be to fire most of the team, but that is an impossibility.

The optimistic part of me says the Reds can still get things moving in a positive direction, but the more realistic side of me says there is little chance of that actually occurring. So, is it the jinx, or just another example of the futility of a franchise that remains a perennial also-ran?

For the record, I don’t really believe in jinxes or hexes, but in the long history of the National Pastime, numerous players and managers have a differing opinion. Baseball dominates the

world of sports when it comes to superstition, so maybe there is some validity to jinxes as well.

*****

A PEEK AT THE 10TH REGION BASEBALL TOURNEY – The Harrison County Thorobreds have emerged as slight favorites to capture another 10th Region baseball crown. The ‘Breds are peaking at the right time, and carry a 14-game winning streak into the region tournament at Bourbon County after escaping with a 7-6 win over Nicholas County in the 38th District final.

Harrison County head coach Mac Whitaker, the all-time winningest coach in Kentucky high school baseball history, will see his defending region champs challenged by several legitimate contenders, including George Rogers Clark, Bourbon County, Campbell County, Bracken County and Mason County. GRC and Bourbon were slated to meet in the 40th District final on Tuesday, while Campbell (6-5 vs. Scott) and Bracken (6-4 vs. Mason) both won district titles on Monday.

*****

FILLIES LEADING THE WAY IN 10TH – The 10th Region softball tourney at Scott gets underway on Monday, and the defending champions are the highest ranked team in the field. That would be the Harrison County Fillies, who were 31-6 heading into Tuesday’s 38th District final against Pendleton County. Coach Chad Persinger’s squad has played another challenging schedule in preparation for the region tournament, and the Fillies are led in the circle by Isabella Persinger. The sophomore right-hander took a 20-4 record and 2.45 earned run average with 184 strikeouts in 143 innings into the district final.

Other top contenders include Montgomery County, Bracken County and Campbell County. Montgomery takes a 27-6 record into tomorrow’s 40th District title tilt against 8-22 GRC, the Lady Bears were 26-5 heading into the 39th District championship versus 21-12 Mason County, and the Lady Camels won the 37th District with a 10-3 win over Bishop Brossart.

Harrison and Montgomery are unbeaten against 10th Region teams this season, while Bracken is 16-1, with their lone setback against Montgomery.

Solid pitching is the name of the game in softball, and not only does Harrison feature an all-state candidate with Persinger in the circle, but Bracken does as well. Ella Johnson is wrapping up her stellar career in Brooksville, and going into the 39th District final, the senior right-hander is 22-5 with a 2.27 ERA and 247 strikeouts in 154 innings. She recently topped the 1,000 mark in K’s during her career, and is believed to be the only athlete in state history with 1,000 points in basketball and 1,000 strikeouts as a pitcher. As we mentioned eons ago in this space, the daughter of head coach and Bracken County High School principal Jamey Johnson is heading to Kent State University in the fall to continue her softball career.

*****

INTRIGUING CONFERENCE FINALS UNDERWAY – It may not feel like it outside as the temperatures begin to rise to near 90 degrees, but basketball is still being played. Not just any basketball, but the best athletes in the world are getting after it in the NBA playoffs.

The Eastern Conference Finals began last night after this was submitted, with the upstart Indiana Pacers visiting Boston to

take on the Celtics in Game 1 of the best-of-seven. I hesitate to say this (because of the aforementioned Hamilton Hex), but we’re rooting hard for the young Pacers to move on to the NBA Finals. Indiana came back from a 3-2 deficit to eliminate the New York Knickerbockers Sunday afternoon, with the clincher turning into a blowout.

The Western Conference Finals feature a pair of teams that weren’t exactly the top picks to advance, with the Dallas Mavericks set to tangle with the up-and-coming Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis this evening. The T-Wolves and Pacers were both upset winners on Sunday, winning Game 7 contests on the road, an occurrence unheard of in NBA annals.

*****

FC CINCINNATI KEEPS WINNING – The most successful professional franchise (by a large margin) in the Queen City nowadays is the city’s representative in Major League Soccer.

FC Cincinnati is currently riding a six-match winning streak heading into Saturday night’s clash against Toronto FC in TQL Stadium in Cincy. FCC, featuring dynamic midfielder Lucho Acosta, is in second place in the Eastern Conference, just a point behind Inter Miami, the team led by Lionel Messi. The teams are almost dead even at this point, with FCC sitting at 9-2-3 for 30 points, and IM at 9-2-4, which equals 31 points.

The crowds fill TQL regularly and even the novice soccer fan is always in for an exciting evening when they take in a match with an enthusiastic throng of 25,000-plus on hand. The popularity of the Orange and Blue continues to grow with each passing year, and it isn’t surprising to this observer. Cincinnati

has always been a hotbed of the sport, the city is starved for a winner, and FCC is delivering.

*****

LOW SCORES HIGHLIGHT PGA – Golf is another sport rarely featured in this space, but with the PGA Championship being held at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville over the weekend, it deserves mention.

The tournament, which received national headlines for an incident off the course, featured an exciting conclusion. Xander Schauffele led from wire-to-wire but had to hold off fellow American Bryson DeChambeau to clinch his first major title. It came down to the final hole, when Schauffele lipped in a putt from just over six feet out to win the event by one shot. The champion had finished runner-up twice in majors but got his first win by getting off to a tremendous start at Valhalla. His opening round on Thursday opened a lot of eyes when he shot a spectacular 62, the joint lowest round score in major history and finished the event a remarkable -21 to take home the $3.33 million winner’s cut.

I don’t have a real strong opinion on the other story of the PGA week in Louisville, when the top-ranked golfer in the world was arrested in the early Friday morning hours while attempting to get to the course. As you all likely already know, Scottie Scheffler went from wearing the green jacket as the Masters champion to wearing an orange jumpsuit on Friday. Without a doubt, Scheffler made a huge mistake by not following police orders, and he has admitted as much.

The real tragedy occurred before Scheffler attempted to navigate around the crash scene when he shouldn’t have done

so; it was when an employee of a PGA vendor was killed by a shuttle bus while trying to make his way to the tournament. John Mills, 69, was struck at approximately 5 a.m. while attempting to cross busy Shelbyville Road in a dedicated bus lane in rainy conditions.

There has been blame attributed to the Metro Louisville police for the way they handled the situation, but those of us who weren’t there are merely speculating. Whatever punishment is doled out to Scheffler will likely be minimal, but hopes are that the 27-year-old golfer will also help the Mills family.

*****

“You’ve got to be very careful if you don’t know where you’re going, because you might not get there.” – Yogi Berra

*****

“It is strange the way the ignorant and inexperienced so often and so undeservedly succeed when the informed and the experienced fail.” — Mark Twain