After the Cincinnati Reds began their four-game series in Los Angeles on Thursday night with a 7-2 win over the big spenders, a quote from the past came to mind. Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Joaquin Andujar, once exclaimed, “The game of baseball can be summed up in three words. You never know.” Andujar may not have had great math skills, but he could not have been more correct.

The Reds limped into La La Land, tied for the NL Central cellar with the Cardinals at 18-25, while the Dodgers were flying high in the NL West with a 29-16 record. But the improbable – some may have even termed it impossible — occurred on Shohei Ohtani bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium.

The Reds were reeling and Thursday starting pitcher Nick Lodolo was placed on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday. Manager David Bell decided to go with a bullpen day, and amazingly, it actually worked out. The Reds used Brent Suter to open and he was followed by six more Cincy relievers. Nick Martinez, who hurled five shutout frames and gave up just one infield hit, earned the win.

The Dodgers went with Tyler Glasnow, who entered with a 6-1 record and 2.53 ERA. Leadoff hitter Will Benson was not impressed. The Reds outfielder has struggled mightily and seen his average dip below .200, but he delivered a long drive that landed deep into the right field seats to open the game.

Elly De La Cruz continued his assault on Dodger pitching, going 4-for-4, stealing four bases and scoring three runs. EDLC went 10-for-25 against LA last season and made his big-league debut

against them on June 6, reaching base three times and scoring a run in the Reds’ 9-8 win. But he topped that on Thursday and became the first Red to swipe four bases in a game since Billy Hamilton in 2016. That gives De La Cruz 30 steals in 44 games, more than 18 MLB teams.

The rest of the series will be a challenge for the Redlegs, but perhaps they can manage at least a split of the four games. The Dodgers were sending lefty James Paxton to the hill on Friday night (after this was written) against the up-and-down Frankie Montas, who is 2-3 with a 4.20 ERA. Paxton, the former University of Kentucky hurler and Canadian native, went into the game 5-0 with a 2.58 ERA.

Saturday’s matchup features a pair of righthanders, with Graham Ashcraft (3-2, 4.12 ERA) going against Lexington Henry Clay and Vanderbilt product Walker Buehler, who is making just his third start since coming back from his second Tommy John surgery.

Hunter Greene, who was lights out in his most recent start, takes the ball on Sunday afternoon in the Reds’ final game of the 10-game road trip. Greene is 2-2 with a 3.27 ERA, and 58 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings. At deadline time, the Dodgers had not announced a Sunday starter, so maybe they’ll go the bullpen route.

The Reds begin a nine-game homestand Tuesday, with three games apiece against the Padres, Dodgers and Cardinals. They will finally be finished with the NL West, and it will be time to finally face some divisional foes. That will give the Reds ample opportunities to climb back into the race. It’s only May after all, and there’s still 118 games left to play, y’all.

Doomsayers are saying the season is already over, but baseball trends can shift quickly. If anything, the Reds are overdue for some good fortune.

For most of the season, an old song from the television show Hee Haw has described the season to this point. If you’re old enough, you may remember some of the lyrics.

“If it weren’t for bad luck, I’d have no luck at all.”

*****

BAT CATS SEEK FIRST OUTRIGHT SEC TITLE – The historic season for Kentucky baseball continues. The timing for this column is rather unfortunate, since the Bat Cats will be going for its first outright Southeastern Conference baseball championship on Friday evening after this was submitted. Kentucky shared the 2006 title with Alabama.

UK defeated Vanderbilt 10-5 Thursday to maintain their slim lead in the race for the regular season title. The victory also gave the Bat Cats their most-ever SEC wins in a season. Kentucky is 21-7, one game in front of 20-8 Tennessee, which is hosting South Carolina this weekend. The regular season concludes today, with the UK-Vandy game being featured on the SEC Network beginning at noon.

The Bat Cats are essentially a lock to host a regional in the NCAA tournament, but they would also enjoy winning the SEC regular season title, with the conference tournament slated to begin on Tuesday. UK has a legit shot at hosting their first super regional as well, with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

***** NIL OUT OF CONTROL – Great Osobar, who averaged 17.7

points and nine rebounds last year at Utah State and was named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, recently announced he’ll play his graduate season at the University of Washington, picking the Huskies over suitors Louisville and Kentucky, among others. His decision was not a surprise; after all, Osobar was merely following his USU coach, Danny Sprinkle, to a new destination.

The real shocker came when ESPN reported the 6-foot-5 power forward is set to receive $2 million in name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation. That exorbitant amount of moolah gives the England native the highest known investment any school has doled out in the college basketball.

Unfortunately, this is likely just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to where the NIL currently is, and where it is headed. Osobar is a good player, but $2 mil?

Makes one wonder how much higher rated players going to schools with even more resources are being paid. I’m all for players getting their fair share of the pie, but NIL is quickly getting completely ridiculous. There’s no way the average fan is going to dish out their hard-earned money year after year to essentially buy players, and the corporate folks will also likely tire of compensating what are unknown investments in the near future as well.

This kind of Wild West mentality is simply not sustainable, and college sports, especially basketball and football, are a long, long way from being amateur sports. When players hop from school to school to school in pursuit of the almighty dollar, any sense of loyalty is quickly tossed out the window.

One argument is that coaches have always been able to pursue better opportunities, so why shouldn’t the players? That is a valid point, but where is collegiate sports heading? How long will rich boosters and corporate entities spend excessive amounts of money on players?

I’m not smart enough to know the answers to all of these questions; it’s way above my pat grade. But it appears college sports is heading down an extremely slippery slope.

It’s truly a new world, but is it better than the old days? At the risk of sounding like an old geezer, my immediate answer is “no.” If you ask the elite players, you will get an immediate “yes.”

*****

A quote from Field of Dreams: “The only thing that has remained the same over the years, Ray, is baseball. Like a fleet of steamrollers, America has advanced. Like a blackboard, it has been recreated, then erased once more. However, baseball has etched the date. This field and this game belong to our past, Ray. It serves as a reminder of all that was once excellent and all that might yet be.” – James Earl Jones

*****

“You can’t reach old age by another man’s habits. My habits protect my life but they would assassinate you.” – Mark Twain’s 70th birthday speech, 1903