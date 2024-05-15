The Mason County Royals and Lady Royals tennis teams have been competing hard in the 10th region tennis tournaments.

This past Friday, in the boys’ doubles bracket, Sam Clarke and Alex Holt defeated Campbell County’s Josh and Jayden Perkins 6-1 and 6-4. The pair then went on to defeat Harrison County 6-0 in both matches to advance to the 10th region boys doubles quarterfinals this past Saturday, where they fell to George Rogers Clark’s Hayden Cockrell and Clay Turley.

Jake Hampton and Alex Wood then went on to defeat Bracken County 6-0 in both matches, advancing to the second round of the 10th region boys doubles tournament, falling to Bourbon County’s Case Davis and James Mulcahy 61-1 and 6-3.

In the 10th region boys singles tournament, Evan Smith saw his first match in the second round, where he defeated Montgomery County’s Bryson Beasley 6-0 in both matches. Smith then went on to defeat GRC’s Rylan Graves 6-4 and 6-2 in the quarterfinals, but fell to Noah Earlywine 6-0 in both matches in the semifinal round. Mason County’s Juan Carlos then took on Isaac Massengale in the second round, falling 6-1 and 6-4.

In the 10th region girls doubles tournament, Tori Lavinder and Bailey Boone defeated Calvary Christian 6-0 in both matches to advance to the quarterfinals, where they then defeated Campbell County 6-0 and 6-1, advancing to the semifinals. In the semifinal round, the pair took on Montgomery County, winning 6-3 and 6-1, to advance to the 10th region girls doubles championship. The pair then fell to GRC 6-1 and 6-0 in the championship round.

Eden Abshire and Kyndall Sutton defeated Pendleton County 7-6 and 6-3 in the first round.

Ellen Clarke also defeated Calvary Christian 6-1 in both matches in round one.

In the boys’ singles competition, Evan Smith has qualified for the 2024 KHSAA state tennis tournament, as well as Boone and Lavinder in the girls’ doubles.

The 2024 state tennis tournament will be held beginning on May 28, running through May 30 in Lexington. Draws and matchups will be finalized after regional tournaments conclude.