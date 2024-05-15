Expectations were high entering the season for the Cincinnati Reds, and more than a few observers even picked the club to win the National League Central Division. In the interest of full disclosure, I must admit that I was one of those observers, but recent developments suggest otherwise.

The month of May has not been kind to the Reds, to say the least. At the end of April, they were sitting pretty and actually led the NL Central with a 14-10 record. Since that point, they have gone 3-14 and are currently tied with St. Louis for the worst record (17-24) in the division.

Former Red Kevin Newman’s fourth hit of Monday’s game in Phoenix gave the Arizona Diamondbacks a 6-5 walk-off win, bringing more doom and gloom to the loyal Reds fanbase. It marked the second game in a row the Reds suffered a walk-off loss after the

Giants’ 6-5 win in 10 innings the previous afternoon. It was the third consecutive defeat for the Redlegs, and their 11th loss in 12 games. The club has gone from the Rally Reds to the Reeling Reds in the past couple of weeks.

Several factors are at the root cause of why the Cincinnati nine has floundered, with the most obvious one being a lack of hitting. The team batting average of .217 is next to last in all of baseball, just a bit better than the Chicago White Sox, which is hitting at a .213 clip.

Injuries and illnesses have also played a role in the Reds’ recent struggles, with the latest example being the rotten luck experienced by center fielder TJ Friedl. Arguably the team’s catalyst at the leadoff spot, Friedl finally returned to the lineup last week after breaking his wrist during Spring Training. After appearing in just six games, Friedl was hit by a pitch from San Francisco lefthander Kyle Harrison on the first pitch of Sunday’s game. He returned to the 10-day injured list the next day when it was

determined he had suffered a broken left thumb.

Friedl is not the only regular the Reds are missing from the everyday lineup, giving manager David Bell limited options to plug the holes. Bell receives a ton of criticism from Reds fans, and some of his decisions are questionable, but when you have a lineup that strikes out more than accumulating base hits, what’s a manager to do?

Clutch hits have been at a premium, while sub-.200 batting averages dot the lineup every day. There doesn’t appear to be any immediate fix to the team’s current dire situation, and if they cannot play better than .500 baseball in the coming weeks, the odds of catching the Milwaukee Brewers and/or the Chicago Cubs will be astronomical.

The club’s immediate future appears bleak as well, with two more games against the D-Backs, who are 4-0 vs. the Reds, and four in Los Angeles against the hard-hitting Dodgers. When

they return to Great American Ball Park next Tuesday, the club will face San Diego, LA, and the Cardinals during a nine-game homestand.

The lack of offense has not been the team’s only issue. Apparently, the Reds could be on the verge of trying a new closer. Alexis Diaz, who made the All-Star team after a tremendous first half of 2023, has not been the same pitcher since. Since August of last year, Diaz has walked 28 batters, hit seven batters in 34 2/3 innings pitched. That’s one more than he has struck out (34). His ERA also ballooned to 6.76 after blowing his second save opportunity on Monday.

The season is just passing the quarter pole, so there is ample time to right the ship, but if this trend continues, the Reds appear to be aboard the Titanic.

***** BAT CATS RANKED 2ND IN LATEST POLL – After winning two of three in a wild series in

Gainesville, the Kentucky baseball team is continuing on its unlikely journey.

No one saw this coming prior to the season, but the Bat Cats are currently ranked second in the nation in the D1Baseball Top 25, and appear to be in great shape to host a regional in the upcoming NCAA tournament. A regional title would likely give Kentucky the opportunity to host its first-ever Super Regional.

UK leads the Southeastern Conference with a 20-7 record and they’re 37-11 overall. They lead 42-10 Tennessee, the nation’s top-ranked team this week, by just one game. The regular season concludes with a three-game series at home against Vanderbilt (34-18, 12-15 SEC) beginning Thursday evening. If the Bat Cats can hold onto first place, it would give them their first SEC regular season title in school history. The SEC Tournament begins next Wednesday, the NCAA regionals are set to start on Friday, May 31.

Hopes are high among Kentucky fans that the regular season success will continue into the postseason, and if the pitching can remain consistent, the sky’s the limit for this year’s team. They play an exciting, aggressive brand of baseball, featuring solid defense, and a lot of pop in the lineup.

*****

ON A PERSONAL NOTE… — The ol’ grandpa got to see his grandson play baseball Saturday evening, and as usual, it was a treat. Been following the team on the GameChanger App, but this was my initial in-person look at the team this season.

Owen Hamilton took the mound and dominated during his three-inning stint to lead At the Yard, his 9-and-under team based in Florence, to a 15-3 win. The righthander kept the Blue Sox off balance by mixing up his pitch selection, allowing just a couple of hits, a pair of unearned runs, and striking out three.

Of course, yours truly was also hoping to brag a bit on his prowess at the plate, but Owen was walked three times and never saw a strike.

It continues to be rather amazing to me just how proficient these kids are at the game of baseball at such a young age. A lot of credit for their play has to go to the coaching staff, which includes my son Chris, Greg Pass (who is also the St. Henry High School baseball coach), Patrick McKibben and Terry Oakes.

*****

“They say baseball’s a game of failure. Well, that’s only true on the offensive side.” – Dodgers pitcher and future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw

*****

“At the great baseball match on Tuesday, while I was engaged in hurrahing, a small boy walked off with an English made brown silk umbrella belonging to me. I will pay $5 for the return of that umbrella in good condition to my house on Farmington Avenue. I do not want the boy but

will pay two hundred dollars for his remains.” — Samuel L. Clemens (This public notice was published in the Hartford Courant newspaper on May 20, 1875)