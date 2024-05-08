The Mason County Royals battled it out and came home with a first place victory in the Area 7 outdoor track and field Championship.

In the solo running events, several Mason County runners placed in the top ten, with CJ Arthur taking fifth, and Keshaun Thomas taking seventh in the boys 100 meter dash. Arthur finished with a final time of 11.65, and Thomas 11.73. Nazir Metts took fifth in the 200 meter, running a 24.12. Elijah Reed and Marquise Kirk then third and ninth in the 400 meter dash, with Reed finishing in 55.01, and Kirk 56.55.

In the 800 meter run, Peyton Ullery and Nick Schiltz led the Royals, with Ullery placing fourth, and Schiltz taking eighth, finishing in 2:02.71, and 2:11.04. Ullery then followed Dashawn Overly in the 1600 meter run, with Overly taking second finishing in 4:32.73, and Ullery third, finishing in 4:33.36. In the 3200 meter run, Overly once again placed second, finishing in 10:21.95, just behind Ed Brannon at first, who finished in 10:07.28.

Mason County then went on to place first in both the 4×100 meter and 4×800 meter, and second in the 4×400 meter relays.

In the high jump, Trazon Lang and Nazir Metts placed high in the standings, with Lang taking second with a height of 6-00.00, and Metts tying for third with a height of 5-10.00. Metts also placed sixth in the long jump, leaping for 18-03.50. Jaxen Crabtree and Elijah Reed then rounded out Mason County’s performances in the jumping events, with Crabtree taking fifth in the triple jump, for a total distance of 37-03.00, and Reed eighth, leaping for 36-03.50.

Reed then went on to place fourth in the pole vault, clearing an even 10-00.00.

The Royals’ last top ten finishes of the event, came from Waylen Spence and Ashayne Jones, with Spence taking fifth in the shot put, throwing for 43.08-00, and Jones 39-06.00.

The Lady Royals also had a strong showing at the Area 7 Championship, walking away with a second place finish as a team.

Madison Howard and Adrienne Downs-Perry led Mason County in the 100 meter dash, with Howard taking second, finishing in 13.05, and Perry taking seventh, finishing in 13.64. Perry also led the Lady Royals in the 200 meter dash, with a final time of 28.76 to take sixth. Following her in the 200 meter, was Amirah Reed, who finished in 29.96 to take tenth. Brooklyn Young then finished the 400 meter dash in 1:09.14 to finish tenth.

In the 800 meter run, Kolby Galloway led the Lady Royals, finishing in 2:36.32 to take third place, with Cece Hiatt following with a final time of 2:53.11, placing ninth. Calleigh Passmore then placed fourth in the 1600 meter run, with a time of 6:10.75, and fifth in the 3200 meter run, with a time of 13:28.88.

Amirah Reed and Haven Hamilton then took third and fourth in the 100 meter hurdles, finishing in 17.46, and 17.91.

Mason County also finished strong in each of the relays, finishing second in the 4×100, fourth in the 4×200, third in the 4×400 and fifth in the 4×800.

In the high jump, Ava Thompson led the Lady Royals, taking second with a height of 4-10.00. Madison Howard then took second in the long jump, with a distance of 16-01.50. Howard also led Mason County in the triple jump, leaping for a combined total of 32-01.00, followed by Brooklyn Young, who had a distance of 29-01.00 to take fourth place.

Ava Thompson took first place in the pole vault, with a height of 11-06.00, to meeting the MileSplit US Second Team standard.

Makaylynn Crabtree and Larissa Cunningham ranked high for Mason County in the discus throw, with Crabtree taking fifth throwing for 85-03.00, and Cunningham seventh, throwing for 71-03.00. Crabtree also led Mason County in the shot put, throwing for 30-05.00, rounding out the Lady Royals’ top ten finishes.

Both Mason County teams fought hard and competed well this event, with the Royals leaving with a first place finish, and the Lady Royals a second place finish, Mason County’s athletes represented the school extremely well, and are excited to prepare for their upcoming postseason events. The Class 2A region 6 meet will be held in Maysville next Saturday, May 18.