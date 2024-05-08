We’re going to talk about a pair of baseball teams that are currently at opposite ends of the spectrum. One team is getting it done on the collegiate level, while the other is floundering on the big league stage.

The key word above is currently, because as we know all too well, a team’s fortunes can change in a hurry, particularly in the marathon MLB campaign. But for the purposes of today’s column, we’re talking about what is occurring right now, which is Tuesday, May 7.

BEST SEASON EVER? – The Kentucky Bat Cats are enjoying a season that has been a major surprise to many close observers of college baseball. UK was nowhere to be seen in the preseason polls, despite a respectable showing last year, when they finished with a 40-21 overall mark, and 16-14 in the Southeastern Conference.

As this season has progressed, the Bat Cats have progressed and risen to the No. 4 spot in the most recent D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. Coach Nick Mingione’s squad is 35-10, and sits atop the SEC with an 18-6 league mark. Their latest series win came over the weekend at Kentucky Proud Park, when they won the final pair of games over Arkansas, which came into the series ranked second in the country. The 8-3 and 7-4 wins on Saturday and Sunday came after the Razorbacks won Friday night’s game 10-3.

Kentucky, which has won games in various ways all season long, is currently projected to be the top seed in the Lexington Regional, and has a legitimate shot at hosting a Super Regional for the first time in the program’s history. They have advanced to the super-regional round two times, the most recent of which was last year, when they fell to LSU in the Baton Rouge Super Regional 14-0 and 8-3.

This season feel different however and hopes and expectations are running high among the team’s loyal fan base. There are several reasons for the optimism surrounding a resilient team that has found a

way to win more often than not in college baseball’s premier conference.

The Bat Cats have proven to be an excellent defensive club, led by the all-important “up the middle” positions.

Catcher Devin Burkes has battled several injuries but he has remained a mainstay behind the plate. The redshirt junior was named to the preseason All-SEC second team, and rated a Top 10 catcher by D1Baseball.

The keystone combo of second baseman Emilien Pitre and shortstop Grant Smith is rated as one of, if not the best, in all of collegiate baseball. The sure-handed pair has combined for 203 assists while committing just five errors. They have done damage at the plate as well, with Pitre, a junior and native of Quebec, the only player to start all 45 games. He is hitting .316 and leads the Bat Cats in runs batted in and stolen bases, with 47 and 21, respectively. Smith is considered one of the best defensive shortstops in the nation, and the senior from Albuquerque is hitting .290.

The team leader in batting average is designated hitter Nick Lopez, a graduate transfer from Southern Cal. He’s hitting a robust .373 with a team-high 60 hits. One of the team’s inspirational leaders is left fielder Ryan Waldschmidt, a Florida native who transferred from Charleston Southern. “Waldy” is known not only for his diving catches but also for a potent bat. The leadoff hitter checks in at .358, leads the team with 50 runs and has swiped 18 bases.

First baseman Ryan Nicholson is a lefty-hitting power hitter who leads UK with 14 long balls. The Cincinnati native and Louisville grad transfer has driven in 42 runs. Center fielder Nolan McCarthy and right fielder Mitchell Daly have also contributed to the offensive attack, with averages of .292 and .287.

The Kentucky pitching staff has had its ups and downs throughout the season, which isn’t uncommon in the college game. The top three starters have been Trey Pooser (3-1, 3.88 ERA), Dominic Niman (8-3, 4.85 ERA) and Rowan County product Mason Moore, who is 8-1 with a

4.96 earned run average. The team’s closer is Johnny Hummel, who has six saves to go with a 2-0 record and 2.35 ERA.

So far, it’s been a fun season in Lexington, and the team heads to Gainesville for a three-game series beginning Friday, after Tuesday afternoon’s road game at Xavier was canceled due to the stormy weather. The Florida games on Saturday and Sunday can be seen on the EC Network beginning at noon.

The regular season wraps up next weekend with a three-game set against Vanderbilt at Kentucky Proud Park, which follows a Tuesday home game vs. Wright State.

The competition in the mighty SEC is always challenging, but the Bat Cats are looking to continue their winning ways heading into the postseason. Kentucky is still seeking its first-ever appearance in the College World Series and maybe this will be the year.

WEAK-HITTING REDS – Remember when your parents told you that if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all? That piece of advice could apply to any discussion of the plight of the Cincinnati Reds at the present time.

But since I have to say something, here goes anyway:

During the team’s current five-game losing streak, the hitters appear to be using wet noodles for baseball bats. In the three-game sweep at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles, the Reds scored a grand total of two runs, and both came when the games were all but a foregone conclusion.

Heading into a scheduled three-game home series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, the Reds are languishing at the very bottom of MLB with a woeful .210 batting average.

It’s difficult to pinpoint the root causes of a team slump, but several factors come to mind immediately. The primary one has to be the fact that you cannot keep running out a designated hitter that can’t hit. Nick Martini, who somehow hit two home runs on Opening Day, is now sitting at .177. The Reds front office could’ve optioned him to Louisville

last week and brought up Mike Ford (who may have helped with his bat) but for some strange reason decided not to.

Add Martini’s terrible performance to the one being turned in by Jeimer Candelario, a player the front office deemed worthy of a $45 million three-year deal, and the decisions by those in charge must be questioned. Candelario has shown a few signs he may be coming around, but right now he’s hitting .190 and he’s a liability defensively as well.

Unfortunately for the Redlegs, those two players are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to horrendous offensive numbers.

Will Benson has dipped to .195 and leads the team with 50 strikeouts in 113 at bats.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who showed so much promise a year ago, is also at .195.

A pair of veterans the Reds are counting on, Jonathan India and Tyler Stephenson, are batting .219 and .211.

The list goes on and on. A couple of players who are only playing on a semi-regular basis because of injuries (Stuart Fairchild and Santiago Espinal) have puny .179 and .169 batting averages. Backup catcher Luke Maile is at .145 and pinch-running specialist Bubba Thompson is 2-for-18 at the plate for an embarrassing .111 BA.

Even the players who were producing earlier have slipped recently.

Elly De La Cruz has seen his average dip to .271 and as fun as he is to watch, he still strikes out far too much, with 45 whiffs so far. Spencer Steer, the team’s top run producer, appears to be pressing, and his average has dropped to .246. Jake Fraley leads the team with a .292 BA but he’s missed several games with illness, limiting his availability in a lineup that needs all the help they can get.

Manager David Bell keeps proclaiming the same mantra, that the team is better than they’ve shown, and they’ll eventually start to hit. With the impressive early showings from the Reds’ primary divisional rivals, it cannot come soon enough. And don’t expect the front office to give the Cincinnati skipper much , if any help.

Yes, center fielder TJ Friedl will be back soon, but he’s just one guy. This Reds team needs a lot more production than what one player can provide, and if the current lineup stays on their current pace, contending for the NL Central is little more than a pipedream.

(As I was wrapping this up, I see that the Reds called up Friedl and outfielder Connor Capel, while optioning Martini to Louisville and Thompson to Chattanooga. That’s a start I suppose.)

“That’s what they do! They compete at the highest level, they have an edge about them, and they have a real belief,” Kentucky head baseball coach Nick Mingione, following the Bat Cats’ series win over Arkansas

