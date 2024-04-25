Colin Combess

Combess nailed a walk off grand slam to end the Bracken County Polar Bears’ All “A” sectional game against the Beechwood Tigers, sending Bracken County over Beechwood 5-2, down 2-1 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning last Sunday. Combess currently sits with a .304 batting average, the fourth highest on the team, and has scored 12 total runs for the Polar Bears so far throughout 2024.

Olivia Hughes

Hughes has been Mason County’s starting pitcher throughout almost all of 2024. In the team’s recent win against the West Carter Lady Comets, Hughes threw a complete game, striking out eight with an ERA of 0.00. Throughout the season, she has racked up 66 strikeouts. Having pitched in 19 games, throwing for 98 complete innings, she currently sits with a 4.00 ERA on the season, and will continue to be one of the Lady Royals most reliable from the pitchers’ circle.

