The Bracken County Polar Bears and Lady Bears are back to back 10th Region All “A” Classic champions.

The Polar Bears saw their first all “A” classic game in late march, with a contest against the Bishop Brossart Mustangs. That game, Bracken County pulled out ahead to defeat the Mustangs 4-2. The team then headed south to take part in a three game stretch against powerful Florida opponents, before returning home to wrap up the all “A” classic this past Saturday.

In the semifinals, the Polar Bears took on the Nicholas County Blue Jackets, jumping out ahead of Nicholas County in the bottom of the first, with a single from Josh Hamilton allowing Thomas Rudd to make it home to score. Bracken County scored their second run of the game in the bottom of the second, with a double from Colin Combess putting him in scoring position, followed by a single from Caleb Emery to bring him home to score.

Nicholas County responded in the top of the third, with Wyatt Clark doubling in to center field, and a single from Jacob Hatton driving Clark home. This, unfortunately for the Blue Jackets, would be their only run of the contest.

Bracken County put up another run in the bottom of the third, holding on to a 3-1 lead throughout the fourth and fifth innings, before scoring again in the bottom of the sixth. The Polar Bears then advanced to the championship round after defeating Nicholas County 4-1.

The Polar Bears then took on district rivals, the Augusta Panthers for the 10th Region All “A” Classic championship.

Bracken County scored three in the bottom of the first this game, with lead off batter Thomas Rudd sending a ball over the fence in center field for a home run, followed by a double and a walk, with a ground ball from Maddox Hesler bringing in both Colin Combess and Hank Krift.

Two more runs scored by Bracken County in the bottom of the second furthered their lead to 5-0 over the Panthers, with the Polar Bears continuing to score throughout the bottom of the third, leading 7-0 over Augusta heading into the fourth inning.

The Panthers finally put a pair of runs on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth, with a single from Noland Young putting a runner on base, and a home run from Will Kelsch hit over the fence in left field bringing them both home.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, Bracken County’s offense continued to score, with the Polar Bears’ fielders working hard to hold off Augusta along the base paths. Bracken County took the contest 10-2 following the top of the seventh, crowned 10th Region All “A” Classic champions for the second year in a row.

The Lady Bears also had a successful weekend this past Saturday, securing their spot in the all “A” classic semifinals by defeating Nicholas County 23-4 in March.

The Lady Bears’ first game of the day was against the Paris Ladyhounds, with Bracken County jumping out ahead in the top of the first. A single from Whitney Lippert allowed Savannah Kelsch to score, the Lady Bears leading 1-0 heading into the bottom half of the inning.

Bracken County’s offense would explode in the top of the second, putting up eight more runs off of a series of powerful hits and aggressive base-running. The Lady Bears scored four more in the top of the third, and three more in the top of the fourth to lead 17-0 over the Lady Hounds, taking the contest after the bottom half of the fourth inning.

The Lady Bears then advanced to the championship game, against the Bishop Brossart Lady ‘Stangs.

Once again, Bracken County was able to pull off a shutout victory, scoring their first run in the top of the fourth, and seven more in the top of the fifth, taking the contest 8-0 over the Lady ‘Stangs to be crowned 10th Region All “A” Classic champions.

Both teams will now advance to the state All “A” Classic tournaments later on in the season, and will be hoping to bring a pair of state titles to Brooksville. The Polar Bears’ next All “A” game will be this Sunday, at home against the Beechwood Tigers at 1:00 p.m., the Lady Bears next game has yet to be scheduled.