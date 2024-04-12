Keeton Bach

Bach was the Augusta Panthers’ starting pitcher in their 7-4 victory over the Paris Greyhounds. That game, he pitched a full seven innings, striking out 16, allowing just four runs, all of them earned. That game, he also racked up one hit throughout his three at-bats, batting in two more runs. Throughout the season, Bach has been the team’s primary starter, throwing 14.1 innings, allowing just 12 runs, 10 earned, for a 4,88 earned run average. He also has the team’s fourth best batting average, at .286.

Allison Miller

Miller was recognized on the field at Great American Ballpark, prior to the Cincinnati Reds’ game against the New York Mets this past Sunday. Her performance throughout the Reds’ summer camp skills competitions allowed her to compete in the Champions Day event at GABP towards the end of the Major League season last year, coming in first place in the seventh and eighth grade softball division. As one of the Robertson County Lady Devils’ starting pitchers, she has pitched 13.1 innings, racking up 17 strikeouts so far during her second varsity season.

