Mason County wrapped up their time in Tennessee with a pair of games against the Northeast Varsity Eagles, and the Collierville Dragons this past Saturday.

In the first game of the day, Mason County quickly jumped out ahead of the Eagles, With a single from Connor Butler, and a home run hit into deep center field by Landon Scilley bringing in two in the top of the first inning, followed by a walk, and another single hit by Cole Horch, with a double from Nate Bisotti driving both runners in, Mason County leading 4-0 over the Eagles heading into the bottom half of the inning.

The Eagles responded quickly though, in the bottom of the first, putting up three runs after loading the bases from two singles and a walk, followed by another walk, and two ground balls. Still up 4-3 over Northeast, the Royals headed back to the batters box in the top of the second to continue driving in runs.

A line Drive from Scilley brought in Butler to score, Mason County up 5-3. The Royals put up one more run in the top of the third, before heading back into the field to attempt to continue to hold off the Eagles.

Unfortunately for Mason County, Northeast came alive in the bottom of the third, and took the lead, driving in four runs off of two walks, two singles and a double, now up 7-6 over the Royals. Scilley allowed the Royals to tie in the top of the fourth, with another home run hit into center field.

The Eagles then brought in one run in both the fourth and fifth innings, ahead of Mason County 9-7, before holding off the Royals in the top of the sixth, and exploding offensively in the bottom half of the inning, driving in seven more runs to lead 16-7. In the top of the seventh, Nicholas Mains drove in Marquis Bluford with a single hit to Northeast shortstop, and another home run from Scilley brought Mains home to score, the Royals now down 16-10.

The Eagles took the contest, but Mason County’s offense refused to quit throughout all seven innings.

Mason County’s second game of the day, was a much closer contest, with Collierville getting out ahead of the Royals in the bottom of the second inning, with a home run hit over the fence in left field. Collierville would hold onto their 1-0 lead until the top of the fifth, Connor Butler reaching home on a passed ball. The bottom half of the fifth inning was the Dragons’ biggest inning, putting up two more runs off of a fly out and a single, now leading 3-1.

Mason County brought in another run in the top of the sixth, with a walk and two errors allowing Bisotti to reach home. Collierville then brought in their fourth and final run of the contest in the bottom of the sixth, after loading the bases, and a ground ball allowing a runner to score. A home run from Cray Fite brought in Mason County’s third run of the game, but the Royals would be unable to reach home again before the third out of the inning, dropping to the Dragons 4-3.

The Royals first game back in Kentucky will be Thursday evening against the Russell Red Devils, followed by three more games on the road before returning home to host the Fleming County Panthers next Wednesday. Although the Royals went 0-4 in the Donnie Everett Classic, Mason County fought hard throughout each game, and return to Maysville having learned several valuable lessons. The Royals will continue to improve throughout the rest of the season, as they hope to continue their streak as district champions when the tournament arrives in mid-May.