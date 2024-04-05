Ross Lucas

Lucas led the Polar Bears in their most recent game against the Bradenton Christian Panthers in runs scored, scoring three of Bracken County’s six, batting in one more. That game, across four at-bats, Lucas picked up two hits, including a double, and a home run, striking out just once. From the pitchers mound, Lucas pitched 5.1 innings, allowing just two hits, two runs and picking up seven strikeouts. As the team rounds out their time in Florida, and continues their season at home, Lucas will remain a valuable asset to the team.

Kenzie Gulley

Gulley led the team in their reccent win over the Lynn Camp Lady Cats during their second game of the Cal Ripken Experience. That game, Gulley racked up two runs across three at-bats, with two RBIs. A double from Gulley in the bottom of the fifth helped the Lady Royals tie the contest, eventually pulling ahead for the win. This season, she leads the team in runs scored, with 15, stolen bases with 11, and has the highest batting average, with .481.

