Despite seemingly a new injury popping up daily for the Cincinnati Reds, the club has won its first two series of the season, and took a 4-2 record into a three-game set against the 1-5 New York Mets at chilly Great American Ball Park on Friday night.

The latest injury occurred during the team’s 4-1 win over the Phillies on Wednesday night. According to Reds manager David Bell, third baseman Jeimer Candelario suffered what appeared to be a hyperextension of his right elbow during an at bat in the eighth inning. The injury occurred on a swing just before the veteran hit a double down the right field line, but he was noticeably grimacing as he stood on second base.

Bell added that he didn’t think it was “serious,”, but we have heard that line before from the Reds skipper. Candelario was going to be evaluated before the beginning of the homestand on Friday.

As we have mentioned previously, it would behoove the Reds to get off to a much better start to the season than they have the past couple of years. The team struggled out of the gate a year ago, and as a result, they just missed making the playoffs. The Reds will need to do so without a pair of key components — center fielder TJ Friedl and second baseman Matt McLain — in the lineup at the outset of the season. Friedl should return in a few weeks, but McLain, perhaps the best all-around performer in the lineup, will be out significantly longer.

Six games is an extremely minuscule sample size, but so far, so good in 2024. The Reds have again shown they are resilient and

they don’t give up until the final out. That quality emerged last season, especially after the team decided to go with a youth movement. Another positive for the Reds is they are continuing to be aggressive and steal bases at every opportunity.

To stay in the hunt for a division title over the long haul will depend on how well the pitching staff performs, but there are indications it is much improved over last year. The addition of Frankie Montas, who battled injury for the past couple of seasons, could possibly give the Reds the starting rotation ace they’ve been seeking. The all-important bullpen remains a bit of a question mark, but the early results have been for the most part, a positive.

One nagging question so far in the early games has been the team’s defensive shortcomings. Look for teams to emulate the Reds’ running game by taking the extra base at every opportunity, and by swiping bags at a high rate. The team’s outfielders are not known for possessing particularly strong arms, and the Reds pitchers need to do a better job of holding runners on base to give catchers Tyler Stephenson and Luke Maile better opportunities to throw out would-be base stealers.

Another early season issue involves the defensive abilities of shortstop Elly De La Cruz. He committed three errors in the 9-4 loss to Philly on Tuesday, and his primary problem appears to be trying to look too cool and flashy. He’s still learning on the fly however at the big-league level, and he should certainly get better as the season progresses. My feeling for a while now is that EDLC should be playing in the outfield, where his speed and powerful throwing arm would be on full display.

The current predicament is a lack of options at the position, with McLain injured and Noelvi Marte serving his 81-game suspension for failing a PED test. In my opinion, both appear to be better defensive shortstops than Elly. One move the club made just before the season was the acquisition of 29-year-old infielder Santiago Espinal from Toronto, and he’s expected to provide depth.

The best defensive shortstop in the organization, Edwin Arroyo, is out for the season after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Arroyo was targeted to begin the season in Double-A Chattanooga after a solid 2023 season, and an impressive spring training with the Reds. He’s a 20-year-old switch-hitter with an improving bat, and the likely long-term solution at the position, meaning De La Cruz would transition to the outfield.

Getting back to the present, and in an attempt to stay positive, the Reds are looking to take the weekend series against the Mets, a team that has struggled out of the gate. Hunter Greene, Nick Martinez and Andrew Abbott are taking the hill against the Metropolitans, with New York countering with Jose Quintana, Luis Severino and Sean Manaea.

On Monday, division rival Milwaukee comes to town for four games, and the Brewers were 4-1 heading into their home game against Seattle on Friday night. The NL Central surprise team in the early going is the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6-1, but as I recall, they had a good start last year as well before tumbling into the cellar. The Bucs began a three-game series against my pick to win it all, the Baltimore Orioles, on Friday afternoon.

*****

REASONS FOR HUSKIES’ SUCCESS – There’s been a lot of chatter recently on the best way to construct a college basketball roster.

UConn coach Dan Hurley is leading the way on roster building with the recent success of his program. Hurley said one reason for the Huskies’ rise is having he and his staff get to know people close to the players he is recruiting, especially their parents, before offering scholarships.

“The kind of old school people, there’s enough out there still that want to be in a program that holds their sons accountable for the highest work ethic. They’re the type of people when things are going bad, I’m not getting text messages blaming me. They’re text messaging their sons or me saying they’ve got to get better. Those are the type of people we attract because our culture is just different. It’s a Jay Wright culture. It’s a group functioning as one.”

Hurley added that he and his assistants do as much due diligence as possible before constructing the roster, and he prefers having a mix of veteran returning talent, key transfers, and a five-star freshman player, but not a team dominated by freshmen.

Perhaps UK coach John Calipari could learn a thing or two from the UConn approach. Completely relying on freshmen, no matter how talented they’re reputed to be, worked to some degree 10-15 years ago, but with the transfer portal and NIL, a title-winning roster also requires players with maturity and experience.

Hurley added a few rather pointed comments.

“We weed out people that are about trying to get to the NBA as quickly as possible, wanting to have their asses kissed, wanting a yes man or babysitter for six months, two years, three years. They see right away that’s just not what our program is built on. It’s an old school program. Me and my staff, we practice hard, we push our players and we’re brutally honest. I think that’s why we’ve got a unique program right now.”

It is difficult to argue with Hurley’s philosophy. Another reason for UConn’s success is that he and his staff also possess a keen eye for the talent needed to achieve winning results on the court. One more reason is the program does an excellent job of player development; players who stay improve each and every year under the tutelage of Hurley and his staff.

A culture of accountability begins at the top and trickles down to the players, culminating in championships.

*****

MSU TABS MATTOX TO LEAD EAGLES – Former Morehead State assistant coach Jonathan Mattox is returning to the school to lead the men’s basketball program.

Mattox spent nine seasons on the MSU bench before moving to Murray State for the past two years. The Georgia native will be taking over for his former boss, Preston Spradlin, who recently accepted the head coaching position at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Mattox is the 15th head coach in the school’s history, and Director of Athletics Kelly Wells is excited to have him back in Morehead.

“Johnny’s experience and familiarity with MSU and Morehead, Kentucky will reap great benefits in the continuation of Eagle

Basketball’s success on and off the court,” Wells said. “His transformational leadership style, recruiting expertise, and love for Morehead State will shine in his new role as Eagle Basketball CEO.”

*****

WKU HIRES NEW COACH – Mere moments after I wrote Wednesday’s column on Tuesday morning about Western Kentucky men’s head basketball coach Steve Lutz leaving the school after one season to take the Oklahoma State job, a new coach was hired.

Hank Piona, who joined the program last year as an assistant, was named as Lutz’s successor. The pair helped guide the Hilltoppers to the Conference USA title and their first NCAA berth since 2013. WKU finished 22-12 following its first round loss to No. 2-seed Marquette.

***** “To not look at data is foolish, but to look at the data as having all the answers is even more foolish. It is a collision of new-school statistics and statisticians against old-school managers, coaches, and instructors. Neither side is right, neither is wrong; there is something to be gained from listening to both sides.” – baseball analyst and author Tim Kurkjian

*****

“I never smile when I have a bat in my hands. That’s when you’ve got to be serious.” – Hank Aaron

*****

“The institution of royalty in any form is an insult to the human race.” — Mark Twain