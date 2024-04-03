Can anyone derail the Connecticut Huskies on their way to a sixth national title?

Well, yes, they can, simply because anything can happen in a one-game setting. Upsetting UConn will require a team clicking on all cylinders, and an off night for the heavily favored Huskies.

We will find out together Saturday night when coach Dan Hurley leads a team that has not only been winning, but winning in dominating fashion against a team not expected by many to be playing in the Final Four, No. 4-seeded Alabama. UConn won every game in the 2023 NCAA tournament by 13 points or more, and the smallest margin of victory in this tournament is 17.

It reminds this observer of the dominating run made in 1996 by Kentucky, a team that won six games by 21.5 points on its way to the championship. The Wildcats were tested in the Final Four however, defeating UMass (and John Calipari) 81-74 in a semifinal matchup before a 76-67 win over Syracuse in the title game.

The good news for Alabama is that they will be playing in its first Final Four in school history. The bad news for the Crimson Tide is that they’re matched up against the mighty Huskies, who are seeking their second consecutive national championship and their sixth in 25 years.

For Alabama to pull off the improbable victory, they will need another superlative effort from point guard Mark Sears, who directs the Tide’s explosive offense. An upset will also require a solid defensive performance, which has been a pleasant surprise during their tourney run.

Says here the Tide will hang with the Huskies for a while – maybe even the entire first half – but they will eventually fall to a team that has no glaring weaknesses. When UConn gets rolling, they play like a runaway train. A perfect example of just how well the Huskies can play was on full display against Illinois in the region final when they went on an amazing 30-0 run.

In the opener on Saturday evening, favored Purdue will be facing the team that a lot of folks are rooting for, North Carolina State. Both teams are appearing in their first Final Four in more than four decades, but the Wolfpack are the decided underdogs.

The No. 1-seeded Boilermakers were expected to still be playing, and they have looked like a team on a mission after falling in the first round a year ago to a 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson.

Zach Edey, who is expected to be named the player of the year for the second consecutive year, is playing the best basketball of his career and when the 7-foot-

4 unstoppable force gets offensive assistance from his teammates, Purdue looks invincible.

On the other hand, NC State was hoping to perhaps get an invite to the NIT a few weeks ago, but they won five games in five days in the ACC tournament to earn an NCAA bid, and the Wolfpack has gone 9-0 since entering the ACC tourney with a 17-14 record. After handing Duke its largest margin of defeat of the season on Sunday, 11-seed NC State joined five others as the lowest-seeded team to reach the Final Four since seeding began in 1979.

NC State’s big man in the middle, listed at 6-foot-9 and a rather generous 275 lbs., DJ Burns Jr., has taken March Madness by storm and garnered lavish praise. Burns, a tremendous passer and deceptively nimble big man with a soft lefthanded shooting touch, has become the most popular player in the tournament.

He looked like he was having at least as much fun as the fans cheering him on when he flashed his wide smile during the 76-64 win over the Blue Devils.

Even though NC State appears to be a prohibitive underdog on paper, one should always beware of a team that catches fire late in the season and progresses through March Madness. It would be surprising but not completely shocking to see the Wolfpack in Monday night’s title game.

If I were a betting man, I would wager on seeing a UConn-Purdue matchup on Monday. It has just looked like those two teams have been on a collision course for the past couple of weeks.

*****

CLARK TRANSFORMS WOMEN’S HOOPS – The much anticipated rematch of last year’s national championship game took place Monday in a regional final, when Iowa avenged their 102-85 loss to LSU with a 94-87 victory.

The Hawkeyes’ fast pace eventually wore down the taller Tigers, led by – who else? – point guard Caitlyn Clark, who totaled 41 points and dished out 12 assists. She also connected on nine 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds.

Clark, the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, played all 40 minutes, and her talents were on full display throughout. She propelled the Hawkeyes to the win with an amazing third quarter to seize control of the game. Clark scored 12 points – all on 3-pointers – and Iowa cruised the rest of the way.

It can certainly be argued that the popularity of women’s basketball can be attributed to the way Clark plays the game. Her out of this world shooting range is one reason, but her pinpoint passing and leadership skills may be even more

impressive. Ratings have steadily increased since she burst onto the scene, and interest in the women’s game is at an all-time high.

Even though Clark is an incredible player, she will be facing another point guard on Friday night in the Final Four who can nearly match Clark step-for-step.

Paige Bueckers has returned from two season-ending injuries to lead UConn to its 23rd Final Four appearance. In UConn’s 80-73 win over top-seeded Southern Cal in the Elite Eight, Bueckers scored 28 points, collected 10 rebounds and handed out six assists. She was especially impressive at crunch time when she led the Huskies to the comeback win.

This will also be Paige vs. Caitlyn, Round 2. The two squared off as freshmen three years ago. Bueckers (18 points, nine rebounds, eight assists) and the Huskies got the better of Clark (21 points, three rebounds, five assists) and the Hawkeyes 92-72 that day, but both teams have undergone a lot of changes since that game.

Paige vs. Caitlyn will be must watch TV when the game tips at 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

As much as fans are looking forward to the Iowa-UConn matchup, Friday’s opener will be an interesting one as well.

For the second year in a row, South Carolina heads into the Final Four undefeated. They hope to finish that way this time around, after Iowa (led by Clark’s 41-point performance) upended the Gamecocks in the national semifinals last year. Coach Dawn Staley will be bringing a completely different starting lineup into the Final Four but they play with the same defensive tenacity that got them there a year ago.

The Wolfpack was seeded third in the West Region, but knocked off No. 2 Stanford and No. 1 Texas to earn a trip to Cleveland. For NC State to have a chance to upset South Carolina, they will need an outstanding shooting night from their guards, who have led them throughout the tourney.

It seems crazy to go against UConn coach Geno Auriemma, but I’m taking Iowa to get past the Huskies and meet South Carolina for the title on Sunday.

*****

COACHES ON THE MOVE – The annual coaching carousel is in full swing.

A couple of moves have occurred in the Bluegrass State in recent days, with Morehead State’s Preston Spradlin taking the James Madison position, and Western Kentucky’s Steve Lutz moving to Oklahoma State.

It was only a matter of time before Spradlin moved on following his successful tenure in Morehead, but on the other hand, Lutz left Bowling Green after just one season.

Spradlin is replacing Mark Byington, who accepted the Vanderbilt job, a position many assumed would be taken by former Xavier and Louisville coach Chris Mack. Mack is instead taking over for a former assistant under him at XU, Pat Kelsey at the College of Charleston, after Kelsey was announced as the new coach at Louisville.

Lutz, who led WKU to its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013, coached at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for two years, and led the Islanders to a pair of NCAA tournament appearances. He also served as an assistant at Purdue under Mark Painter for four seasons, and for seven seasons at Creighton under Greg McDermott.

It will be interesting to see who will be taking over at Morehead State and Western Kentucky, with those announcements expected any day.

*****

BAT CATS STILL ROLLING – The Kentucky Wildcats baseball team just keeps on winning.

The team, AKA the Bat Cats, swept a three-game series at Ole Miss over the weekend to lift their record to 24-4 and a league-tying 8-1 in the Southeastern Conference. The UK offense exploded for a 17-9 win on Saturday, before routing the Rebels 15-1 Sunday. Kentucky also rose to No. 17 in the latest NCAA.com rankings, and they’re listed 12th in another collegiate poll.

A Tuesday home game against Louisville (17-11) was postponed and will be played tonight at 6:30 at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky hosts 13th-ranked Alabama (21-7) this weekend for a three-game series.

*****

NOT OVER ‘TIL IT’S OVER – Similarly to last season, the Cincinnati Reds are showing an inclination for playing until the final out and never giving up.

The Redlegs have won two in a row in dramatic fashion by overcoming deficits to Washington and Philadelphia, respectively.

In the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Great American Ball Park, it looked like the home team was dead in the water. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Reds were down to their final strike. But after Jonathan India continued to battle and foul off pitch after pitch from Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan, the Cincinnati second baseman delivered a line-drive double down the left field line.

Will Benson didn’t waste any time when he stepped to the plate and sent a Finnegan pitch flying over the center field fence to tie the game.

With the score knotted 5-5, it appeared the game would head to extras, but Christian Encarnacion-Strand had another idea. Despite coming into the at-bat 0-for-12 in the series, CES ended the game by depositing a high drive into the left field seats, sending what was remaining of the 13,590 fans home with wide smiles.

The Reds went on the road for the first time this season to face the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday and fell behind 2-0 in the first inning, on a softly hit ball just inside the first base bag by Alec Bohm.

Starter Andrew Abbott settled down and pitched well in his first outing of the season, and Cincinnati tied the game in the sixth inning on run-scoring hits from CES and Jeimer Candelario, and the game remained 2-2 until the top of the 10th.

After loading the bases against reliever Conner Brogdon, Spencer Steer delivered. Steer’s smash easily cleared the fence in left center field for the first grand slam of his career, and the disgruntled Philly fans headed for the exits.

The Reds improved to 3-1 with the win and dropped the Phillies to 1-3, with two more games scheduled in the series, if Mother Nature will allow it.

(As of the writing of this column on Tuesday morning, storms were affecting a large portion of the country.)

*****

“I hope Caitlyn Clark had a personal agenda against LSU. I know there’s nothing personal between me and her, so I don’t need to be seeing her drop 50 on us next weekend.” – UConn head coach Geno Auriemma

*****

“Truth is mighty and will prevail. There is nothing the matter with this, except that it ain’t so.” — Mark Twain