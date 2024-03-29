Josh Hamilton

Hamilton was the starting pitcher for the Bracken County Polar Bears in their fourth contest of the season against the Augusta Panthers. That game he racked up 11 strikeouts, walking just two batters. Hamilton pitched all five innings for Bracken County, and led the team in runs scored with three. Hamilton picked up one hit during his one at-bat, and was a key element in the Polar Bears’ victory over the Panthers this game.

Reese Hardeman

Hardeman was tied for first in runs score in Mason County’s 9-4 victory over the Bishop Brossart Lady ‘Stangs. Hardeman, Maggie Gerhard and Kalyn Gallagher all scored two runs that game, helping send the Lady Royals over the top for the win. Hardeman picked up one hit off of three at-bats, striking out just once and walking once. Hardeman is currently the Lady Royals’ fourth leading scorer, with five runs scored so far this season, and will continue to be a valuable asset to the team as the season progresses.

