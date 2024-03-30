Bright sunshine, blue skies and chilly temperatures welcomed the throng pouring into Great American Ball Park on Opening Day, as Cincinnati Reds fans roared their approval from the first pitch.

Expectations are sky-high in the Queen City for the first time in more than a decade, with the team coming off an exciting 2023 campaign that showed promise for the future.

Most of the talk surrounding the club has revolved around its young core of standouts, including Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, Will Benson, Noelvi Marte, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott and others.

However, on Thursday afternoon in the 8-2 win over the Washington Nationals, the players taking center stage were the veterans.

Leading the way on the hill was 31-year-old Frankie Montas, a free agent pickup who has battled injury for the past couple of seasons. Montas was extremely efficient throughout his six inning debut in a Reds uniform, throwing 81 pitches while allowing four singles, to go with four strikeouts and not issuing a walk.

Leading the way at the dish was 33-year-old Nick Martini, who blasted a pair of long balls on his first two swings of

the season. Martini touched up Washington starter Josiah Gray for a two-run dinger in the second inning, and added a three-run bomb in the third. The feat marked the first time a Red hit a pair of home runs on Opening Day since Adam Dunn in 2007. The Reds are the fourth big league club since 2018 for the well-traveled Martini, who played the 2020 season in Korea.

Steer, 26, and 28-year-old Jake Fraley added a pair of hits as well in the 10-hit Cincinnati offensive attack. Steer also received a major scare in the eighth inning when a Tanner Rainey fastball careened off the ear flap of Steer’s helmet. Much to the relief of the Reds and the 44,030 in attendance, Steer, one of the most important players on the team, remained in the game. Fraley also gunned down Jesse Winker at second base when the former Red tried to stretch a base hit down the line to a double.

The 22-year-old budding All-Star with all the tools, De La Cruz, looked overanxious in his first couple of plate appearances, but eventually drew a walk, stole third base and scored twice. From all indications, EDLC is maturing at a rapid pace and has the most star potential of any player in baseball.

Another veteran pitcher the team signed as a free agent, Cincinnati native Brent Suter, tossed two perfect innings and fanned four batters. The 34-year-old lefty reliever gives the Reds a much-needed veteran presence in the

pen, and he’s excited to be pitching for his hometown team.

All in all, it turned out to be a fantastic Opening Day for the Redlegs and their loyal fans, but it’s still just one game. But as has been said many times, you can’t win ‘em all if you don’t win the first one.

*****

BROOKS NEW UK WOMEN’S COACH – University of Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart has been receiving an exorbitant amount of criticism from numerous UK basketball fans in recent days, but he did make what looks to be a positive move on Tuesday.

In what some national observers are referring to as a “stunning” move, Virginia Tech women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks was announced as the new coach at Kentucky. He was signed to a five-year contract and will reportedly be receiving one of the three highest women’s basketball coach salaries in the Southeastern Conference.

Brooks, 55, has been one of the most successful and highly respected coaches in the country after building one of the nation’s top programs. He has led the Hokies to four consecutive NCAA tournament berths including a Final Four appearance last year. Brooks went 180-82 during his eight years in Blacksburg, including 56-13 over the past two seasons.

Brooks was considered by many as a Virginia “lifer,” after playing collegiately at James Madison and later serving as an assistant coach at VMI and his alma mater. He was the head coach at James Madison from 2003-2016 before moving to Virginia Tech. Brooks, a member of the JMU Athletic Hall of Fame, has posted a career record of 517-204.

Brooks takes over for Kyra Elzy, who was 61-60 in four years at Kentucky, and the Wildcats finished 11-20 this past season.

*****

ON THE OTHER HAND… — The UK AD did not endear himself to a large segment of the fanbase after his Tuesday meeting with men’s coach John Calipari.

Many fans have been clamoring for a change, but Barnhart announced Calipari will be back for a 16th season next year.

Look for several changes to be made; there will likely be some new assistant coaches replacing some of the current staff members and a revamped roster.

Multiple changes will be affecting the team’s makeup, including finding more experienced players from the transfer portal. Several players already in the portal rumored to have interest in Kentucky include 6-foot-11 Clifford Omoruyi of Rutgers (10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game), Texas-San Antonio’s 6-3 guard

Jordan Ivy-Curry (17.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 3.0 assists), and perhaps the most likely player to join the Cats, 6-6 B.J. Freeman, who averaged 21.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 4.1 assists for the University of Milwaukee.

Another much-ballyhooed group of freshmen is also on the way, while speculation continues on who will be returning. Most of the fanbase is hoping and even expecting Reed Sheppard to return to Kentucky for his sophomore season, but that may be wishful thinking at this point. Sheppard has slipped a bit in NBA Draft projections, but he still appears to be a lottery selection. Even so, there’s a chance, and UK fans are anxiously awaiting his decision.

Calipari has acknowledged that the most important changes needed for next year’s team are to play with more physicality and to improve defensively. OK, Captain Obvious.

However, the team’s most physical player announced on Thursday that he’s entering the portal. It’s possible that 6-8 Adou Thiero, who averaged 7.2 points and five rebounds, could still return to Lexington for his junior year, but he could be just the first player of many who will be departing.

The primary change will be whether or not Calipari can make the necessary adjustments on the court to get the Cats to perform at a high level in March. The Hall of Fame

coach will be under the microscope more than ever when the season gets underway, and if the Cats end the season with another early exit in March, both Barnhart and Calipari will be feeling the heat.

*****

CINCINNATI NATIVE TO LEAD CARDS – The University of Louisville’s search for a men’s head basketball coach ended at last on Thursday, when Pat Kelsey was introduced as their new bench boss. Louisville agreed to a five-year deal with the former College of Charleston head coach, where he led the Cougars to back-to-back CAA regular-season and tournament championships.

Kelsey,48, known as a passionate coach with an exuberant personality, will be coming to the River City with a career 261-122 record as a head coach at Winthrop and Charleston. During his nine years at the Rock Hill, S.C. school, Kelsey led the Eagles to a 186-95 record and four Big South championships. He’s been at Charleston for three years, posting 31 wins in 2022-23 and 27 this season. The Cougars fell to San Diego State in the first round last year, and lost 109-96 to Alabama in this season’s opening round.

During his playing career, Kelsey helped lead Elder High School in Cincinnati to a Division I state title and played one year at Wyoming and three seasons at Xavier before beginning his coaching career.

After serving as an assistant coach at Elder, he was an assistant under Skip Prosser at Wake Forest, and the associate head coach at Xavier under former UofL coach Chris Mack. Kelsey will be taking over a program that struggled mightily under Kenny Payne the past two seasons. Payne’s brief tenure ended with a 12-52 record.

It will take Kelsey time to turn the Cardinals around, but I wouldn’t bet against him eventually getting the job accomplished. Not that he needs any more motivation, but the fact that he was not Louisville’s first or even second choice will only serve to fuel his drive to succeed. Win-starved Louisville fans will enjoy the high-energy style of basketball that Kelsey employs as well.

*****

UK BASEBALL SCHEDULE AMPS UP – The 21-4 Kentucky Wildcats baseball team has risen to No. 15 in the rankings, which has been a surprise to those who follow college baseball closely.

The Cats are 5-1 in Southeastern Conference play, which leads the SEC East and is tied with Arkansas for the top spot in the league. UK travels to Oxford to face No. 22 Ole Miss in a three-game series, which began Friday.

The Wildcats were involved in a wild one at Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday when they rallied to take a 9-5 win over Miami of Ohio. UK used a six-run seventh inning

to pull out the victory after trailing 5-2 heading into the frame.

The most bizarre statistics of the game included the home team drawing 14 walks and having five more hitters plunked. Junior second baseman Patrick Herrera had six plate appearances without recording an official AB, but reached safely all six times due to four walks and two HBP. He also scored two runs and was credited with an RBI.

*****

“The crowd and its team had finally understood that in games, as in many things, the ending, the final score, is only part of what matters. The process, the pleasure, the grain of the game count too.” – Thomas Boswell, author of Why Time Begins on Opening Day

*****

“It is not in the least likely that any life has ever been lived which was not a failure in the secret judgment of the person who lived it.” — Mark Twain