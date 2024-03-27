Coming off a surprising 82-80 season a year ago, the Cincinnati Reds will be looking to make the next step. For the Reds to make a serious run at the National League Central Division title (or a Wild Card berth) several questions will need positive answers.

The argument could be made that the 2024 version of the Reds will improve on last year’s record, and come out on top in one of the lesser divisions in Major League Baseball. Their chances will hinge on staying healthy, which has already become a preseason issue, and seeing their pitching staff stay consistent throughout the long grind of 162 games. It would also be advisable for the Reds to get off to a much better start than last year’s club, and it says here they will do just that.

Before going any further on the subject, I wanted to mention that this column will serve as my annual MLB preview, where I attempt to pick division and postseason winners.

When I first sat down to look at the upcoming season, my initial thought was not to pick my hometown team to win the NL Central for fear of jinxing them, but I concluded that was preposterous. My primary goal in this or any other missive is to be as transparent as possible and give my opinions, which you are free to agree or disagree with. Some of y’all probably think my views are less than intelligent as well; I know there’s someone on Twitter (or X?) who enjoys sharing that thought.

In the interest of full disclosure, I have been a Reds fan for more than 60 years, but I try extremely hard to be objective when writing about the team. I never want to appear to be a fanboy or cheerleader when it comes to what the Reds do on and off the field, and when they do something I don’t agree with, I say so. With all that said, I realize that making predictions (or betting) should never be something you do with your heart. Trying to accomplish that can be difficult for someone who grew up in Cincinnati rooting for the Redlegs, but this time my head

agrees with my heart in declaring that this year’s club will finish at the top of the division.

Maybe it’s because tomorrow is Opening Day in the Queen City, which has become a city holiday and a day of optimism for Reds fans. There is no city in baseball that celebrates the first game of the season like Cincinnati, with its enormous parade, along with 100,000 or so fans crowding the riverbanks. I would venture a guess that most of those folks believe the Reds will be playing in the postseason. After all, what is the beginning of the baseball season without it being a time of hope?

*****

WHY THE REDS WILL CONTEND — There are the usual caveats when it comes to guessing which teams will make it to the postseason, with injuries to key players during the marathon season being at the top of the list. None of us knows how healthy teams will be over the next six months, and the Reds are already dealing with various injuries at important positions.

TJ Friedl, the team’s inspirational leader, leadoff hitter and centerfielder, will begin the season on the injured list after suffering a wrist injury while diving for a line drive in spring training. The good news is that Friedl should be able to return to the lineup in early May.

Matt McLain, who was seeking a second opinion on Monday to discover the reason for soreness in his left shoulder, would be a huge loss if he’s out for an extended period. (As of this writing, it is still unknown how long he will be sidelined.)

McLain made an immediate impact after getting the callup from Louisville last season. The 24-year-old second baseman hit a solid .290/.357/.507 with 16 home runs, 23 doubles, four triples and 14 stolen bases in 89 games. McLain’s 2023 season was cut short due to an oblique injury, and the Reds need him back in the everyday lineup as quickly as possible.

Several pitchers are battling injuries as well, including Brandon Williamson, Ian Gibaut, Sam Moll and Alex Young, while Nick Lodolo is hoping to get back from several setbacks in mid-April.

For the Reds to make the playoffs, other factors also have to fall into place, including the continued development of several of their other young players. Spencer Steer, Elly De La Cruz, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Will Benson will be counted on to produce while making the necessary adjustments it takes to be a successful big-leaguer.

Another top prospect, infielder Noelvi Marte, will not be available for the first 81 games after failing a test for the use of a performance enhancing substance. Marte could give the club a huge boost when he returns for the second half of the season.

Veteran players like Jeimer Candelario, Jonathan India, Tyler Stephenson and Jake Fraley are also being counted to have productive seasons, but the team’s playoff chances will ultimately depend on just how well the pitching staff performs. Several questions remain surrounding the staff that need to be answered.

Can the young starters – Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott and Graham Ashcraft — stay healthy and be more consistent?

If a starter or two goes down or is ineffective, can Connor Phillips, Chase Petty or Brandon Williamson be counted on to give the team a lift?

Will Frankie Montas bounce back and give the rotation a boost?

Will Nick Martinez stay in the rotation when Nick Lodolo comes back from injury?

How well will the somewhat revamped bullpen perform?

Will Alexis Diaz be an effective closer?

The Reds are not the only team with question marks; the same could be said for the 29 other MLB clubs. There are no guarantees when it comes to winning, even teams that spend, spend and spend some more, have issues that need to be addressed.

What appears to be certain concerning the 2024 Cincinnati Reds is that the team will again be fun to watch with their aggressive style of play, and who knows? Maybe they will emulate the performance turned in by last year’s Diamondbacks and make an appearance in the Fall Classic.

*****

MORE NATIONAL LEAGUE GUESSES – Going with the Philadelphia Phillies to win the ultra-competitive NL East, followed closely by the Atlanta Braves, who will earn a Wild Card spot. The Miami Marlins, New York Mets and hapless Washington Nationals will round out the division.

The foggy crystal ball says that Arizona keeps on surprising and wins the NL West, and the big-spending Dodgers land in second place but still capture a Wild Card bid. The Padres, Giants and rebuilding Rockies will finish 3-4-5.

Last but far from least is the NL Central, where we already said we’re going with the Reds to claim the title. Cincinnati will have to hold off the Chicago Cubs and new manager Craig Counsell to finish on top, and it says here they will do just that by one game, meaning the Cubs will claim the third Wild Card. St. Louis, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee will follow.

*****

AMERICAN LEAGUE PICKS – The AL East, which is always a dogfight, will be won for the second consecutive season by the Baltimore Orioles. The O’s will have to fend off the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees, and both of those clubs will get Wild Card spots. The Tampa Bay Rays slip to fourth place, and the Boston Red Sox finish in last place again.

The AL Central standings will be unchanged from a year ago, with the Minnesota Twins holding off the surging Detroit Tigers to win the division. The Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals follow, but KC could be this year’s surprise team.

Going with the Seattle Mariners to barely get past the defending world champion Texas Rangers (the third Wild Card team) in the AL West, followed by the Houston Astros, the LA Angels and the woeful Oakland Athletics.

*****

MLB POSTSEASON PROGNOSTICATIONS – Without knowing what the matchups will be makes picking playoff winners an exercise in futility. You may argue that all of my picks are futile, or you may have a few other choice words that describe my guesses.

Even so, we’re going to take a stab at it, and say that the World Series will pit the Orioles against the Phillies, with Baltimore taking the crown.

*****

“You always get a special kick on Opening Day, no matter how many you go through. You look forward to it like a birthday party when you’re a kid. You think something wonderful is going to happen.” – Joe DiMaggio

“There’s nothing like Opening Day. There’s nothing like the start of a new season. I started playing baseball when I was seven years old and quit playing when I was 40, so it’s kind of in my blood.” – George Brett

*****

“Our opinions do not really blossom into fruition until we have expressed them to someone else.” — Mark Twain