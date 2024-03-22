Cole Horch

Cole Horch nailed a grand slam against the Paris Greyhounds in the Royals’ home opener on Tuesday, scoring two and batting in four of Mason County’s 15 runs that game. Mason County made quick work of the Greyhounds, putting up 15 runs in three innings to end the game early. Horch was a vital part of this win, bringing in several runs, and holding it down defensively from third base. Mason County now sits with a 3-1 record on the season, and hopes to continue that trend throughout the rest of the year.

Abree Argo

Abree Argo helped secure Fleming County’s win over Pendleton County on Wednesday, nailing a triple in the bottom of the fifth to bat in both Kate Hay and Maggie McGlone for the game winning runs. The Lady Panthers stayed in control offensively throughout the contest, but surged ahead in the bottom of the fourth, and again in the fifth to secure an early victory. Argo’s triple at the plate, combined with her strength as catcher helped maintain Fleming County’s dominance this game, as the improved thei record to 3-0.

