It has been nine years since the Kentucky Wildcats played in the Final Four, a truism that is simply unacceptable to a rabid, demanding, and at times, unrealistic fanbase. Since that crushing 71-64 defeat to Wisconsin in a national semifinal which thwarted their bid for an undefeated season, coach John Calipari has been unable to lead the Cats to the big stage.

When Calipari arrived in Lexington, the UK program had fallen on hard times under Billy Gillispie during his brief two-year stint as the successor to Tubby Smith. In his first year, the Cats fell in an NCAA first round game to Marquette as an 11-seed. That team finished 18-13 and also went one-and-out in the SEC tournament. In Billy Clyde’s tumultuous second season, the Cats finished 22-14 and played in the NIT.

Calipari burst onto the scene and won the hearts of the Kentucky faithful after putting

together his first high profile recruiting class. UK went 35-3 before falling to West Virginia in the Elite Eight on a night when the team simply could not shoot straight. The Cats attempted 32 threes and made just four, but the team finished 35-3 and the program had turned a significant corner in his first season at the helm.

Under Calipari’s leadership, the success continued, and two years later, they won the program’s eighth national championship, going 38-2. After a 21-12 down year that ended with an embarrassing NIT loss at Robert Morris, Kentucky rebounded to make an unexpected run to the national championship game where they fell to Connecticut.

As mentioned above, the following season ended in heartbreaking fashion after 38 consecutive wins, but Calipari was still able to keep the Cats more than relevant for several more seasons, including a 32-6 year that ended in a regional final loss to North Carolina in 2017, and a 30-7 season that culminated in an

overtime loss to Auburn in the Elite Eight in 2019.

The following year was unfortunate for the Cats and the college basketball world after March Madness was canceled due to the pandemic. Kentucky was positioned to make a deep run after going 25-6, winning the SEC tournament, and being ranked eighth in the AP poll.

Since then however, the program has been on a steady decline.

The disastrous 2020-21 season ended with a 9-16 record, the worst year since the 1926-27 team went 3-13. The Cats bounced back the following year when they took a 26-7 record and a No. 2-seed into the Big Dance. Those good vibes vanished when the 15th-seeded St. Peter’s Peacocks sent Kentucky home in the first round. Last year, after surviving another first-round exit with a close win over Providence, Kansas State knocked the Cats out of the dance in the round of 32.

That brings us to the most recent embarrassing defeat, which occurred on Thursday night in Pittsburgh. Kentucky fell victim to little-known Oakland of the Horizon League, a team that outhustled and outperformed the Cats for nearly the entire game. UK appeared unprepared and played tight, a direct reflection on the incompetence of the head coach and his staff. They had to know that 24-year-old graduate transfer guard Jack Gohlke was going to fire away from deep when he entered the game; he had done it all season. They also knew the Golden Grizzlies were going to employ a zone defense, but the Cats did not attack. Instead, they looked hesitant to shoot and unsure on the offensive end.

Freshmen guards D.J. Wagner and Reed Sheppard looked more like deer in the headlights than legitimate NBA prospects, and another freshman guard, Rob Dillingham, wasn’t much better, despite having a brief hot shooting streak. The only pair of Cats who

appeared ready were Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell, who not coincidentally were the only veterans on the court for Kentucky.

The three seven-footers were also ineffective on the inside, as the Cats were hammered on the offensive glass time and time again. As we’ve stated repeatedly, 50/50 balls and rebounds are all about effort and want to, and Oakland wanted it more. The same was true in the SEC tournament loss to Texas A&M, and in several other losses during the season.

At some point, Calipari needed to make the necessary adjustments, but once again, he remains either unwilling or unable to do so. In lieu of preparing for Oakland when they learned they would be facing them in the opening round, what did he do? He took the team to a bowling alley.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies entered the game confident, unafraid and prepared. Not only was Gohlke otherworldly – 10-for-20 including several fadeaways — from beyond the arc, but

key contributions were also made by juniors Trey Townsend and DQ Cole. Townsend bullied his way to 12 rebounds to go with 17 points, and Cole, who hit the dagger from the left corner, finished with 12 points and eight boards. Cole’s 3-pointer came with 37 seconds remaining after Dillingham canned a three to slice the Oakland lead to one.

It was apparent throughout the loss to Oakland that Kentucky was far from ready for the moment, and as Calipari always does, he bemoaned the fact that his team was just so young. That line – and the one he constantly uses about the players not being robots — have become tired clichés at this point. After all, isn’t roster construction a huge part of his job? He did an about face in 2022, when he had one of the oldest teams in the country, but the loss to St. Peter’s must’ve led him to revert to having a mostly freshmen group.

We always hear about how great each class coming into the program is, and they are

highly-ranked. But this bunch, outside of Sheppard and Dillingham, was overrated. Wagner, Justin Edwards and Aaron Bradshaw were supposed to be surefire NBA Lottery picks, but instead for the most part, they were major disappointments. Maybe they will be like other former UK players who thrive in the pro ranks, but they were inconsistent at best in a Kentucky uniform.

Zvonimir Ivisic, had his moments, but he’s not yet physically ready to make a major contribution. “Big Z” got bullied in the post time and time again, and he needs to get much stronger to make a consistent impact. Ugonna Onyenso and Adou Thiero also made some progress on the inside, but neither is a huge difference maker by any stretch of the imagination.

Calipari even bragged on next year’s incoming freshmen class after the game, but who wants to hear about next season after getting embarrassed in the first round? They’re highly-

rated high schoolers but they will still be freshmen, and it’s apparent that you need a mix of experience and talent to be successful in the current era of college basketball.

You also need a head coach who can do more than recruit, one who can make important in-game adjustments, put players in the right place to succeed at their highest level, and put the best players on the court from the beginning of the game.

The brashness, arrogance and so-called swag exhibited by Calipari over the years has worn thin. He has a condescending tone with the fanbase, and his relationships with both the media and UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart have eroded over the years.

Not long after Calipari was hired, he said that because of the pressure of the position, the shelf life of being the coach at Kentucky was 10 years. He has surpassed that by five years, so it is past time for him to step aside. I don’t expect that to happen, because his stubborn nature

and inflated ego will likely mean he will be back next year, meaning the debate will rage on during what looks to be an interesting offseason.

Not all of the blame rests with Calipari however. Barnhart and the powers-that-be at Kentucky are the folks who provided him with the ridiculous contract with a $33 million-plus buyout. What was Calipari supposed to say? No thanks, y’all can keep the money?

As we pointed out earlier, he had a tremendous amount of success for several years after he was hired, but those days are history. It can also be argued that he should’ve had even more postseason success with all of the future NBA All-Stars who have come through the program. Calipari is always quick to point out how he has helped so many players and their families become millionaires, which is all well and good, but to UK fans who yearn for national titles, that is irrelevant to what is occurring right now.

Over the past several seasons, Kentucky is a combined 2-8 in SEC and NCAA tournament games, which is unacceptable by Kentucky standards. On Thursday night, the Cats were beaten by a team that they should’ve handled with relative ease. Instead, they became the victims of the biggest upset on the opening night of March Madness.

Calipari can fault the players as much as he wants – he wasn’t shy about doing so after the game and they do share some of the blame – the buck ultimately stops with the man in charge of the program.

To this longtime Kentucky basketball observer — my dad took me to my first UK game to see Rupp’s Runts at Memorial Coliseum — it is time for a change.

“It’s something I’ve worked so hard for my whole career. Coach just instills the confidence in me, gives me the freedom to go out there and play and influenc

way. I’m just having fun. This is why players work so hard to get to this stage. We’re not a Cinderella.” – Oakland guard Jack Gohlke, after draining 10 three-pointers against Kentucky in the Grizzlies’ 80-76 win

“Apparently there is nothing that cannot happen.” – Mark Twain