The 2024 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball awards ceremony was held in Lexington this past weekend.

Two local athletes, Augusta’s Kylan Hinson, and Fleming County’s Adam Hargett were nominated for Mr. Kentucky Basketball, alongside a group of extremely talented athletes. Hinson ended the 2023-24 season with 620 total points scored this year, averaging 20.7 per game. With a 58.1% total field goal average, a 40.0% three point average and a 82.0% free throw average, Hinson cemented his self as the Augusta Panthers’ most accurate shooter, and was just as strong on the defensive end of the court, leading the team in rebounds with 207.

Hargett was one of Fleming County’s strongest on both ends of the court as well.

With 587 total points scored at the end of the season, Hargett averaged 18.3 points per game. He also had a 51.0% field goal average, 40.3% three point average and a 78.2% free throw average. Hargett also had the team’s second most rebounds, with 174.

Both Hinson and Hargett have worked tirelessly throughout their high school careers, and were honored to be nominated for the Mr. Kentucky Basketball award, alongside so many strong athletes.

The winner of this years’ Mr. Kentucky Basketball award, Lyon County’s Travis Perry came as no surprise. The 6’2” point guard heads into the state tournament with 1,034 points scored so far this season, averaging 29.5 points per game. Perry currently sits with a 50.5% field goal average, a 42.0% three point average and an 85.3% free throw average. The state of Kentucky’s new all time scoring leader, Perry has put up big numbers year after year, and is excited to continue his basketball career at the collegiate level. Committed to the University of Kentucky, he is eager to put on the blue and white and pick up his first minutes as a Wildcat come next season.

2024’s Miss Kentucky Basketball, Pikeville’s Trinity Rowe has had an equally strong high school career. At the end of this season, Rowe sits with 518 total points scored, having averaged 16.2 points per game. With a 49.6% field goal average, a 40.1% three point average and a 88.7% free throw average, Rowe was one of Pikeville’s most accurate shooters all season long. Throughout her high school career she has consistently put up big numbers for the team, breaking her school’s all time scoring record, and is eager to further her basketball career into the collegiate level. Committed to Southeast Mississippi, Rowe can’t wait to make it back to the court come next season.

Each athlete nominated earned their spot amongst the nominees. Putting in the work to grind through their long, hard seasons year after year, these athletes have shown tremendous grit and dedication to the sport, and will all certainly have incredibly bright futures ahead of them.