It is here at last.

March Madness will dominate the airwaves and the sports world for the next three weeks, and feature buzzer beating shots, upsets and lots of tears. There is nothing in sports quite as wild and unpredictable as what will occur on courts from coast to coast.

There will be tears of joy from players and fans after pulling off an unlikely upset, while tears of sadness will be streaming down other faces after seeing their seasons come to a conclusion.

Not only will the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament feature tons of drama, but there is certain to be a similar type of anticipation involved in the women’s NCAA event, the National Invitation Tournament, and closer to home, the big show in Lexington, where the UK HealthCare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16 Tournament tips off today.

With so many games to be played and analyzed all over the country, it makes my challenge for this missive a rather difficult chore. There’s simply so much going on that the limited space here will not allow a comprehensive look at every single

matchup. Instead, my attempt is to keep each segment as brief as I possibly can, and loyal readers already know that’s a real challenge for yours truly. Even more challenging – more akin to an impossibility – will be throwing my predictions out there. As I have stated on several occasions, do not bet on these picks, unless you enjoy losing money. Admittedly, some of the following prognostications are made with my heart, while others are just hunches, and feeble attempts to pick the right upsets.

If nothing else, y’all can get a big laugh at just how wrong I was.

*****

SWEET 16 GUESSES – After Sacred Heart Academy rolled to its history-making fourth consecutive state title in the girls’ Sweet 16 last week, it’s the boys’ turn to play at Rupp Arena.

As always, there are interesting storylines surrounding many of the teams in what is called “The Greatest Show in Hoops,” with several teams making their first-ever appearance in the event, making their fans proud and anxious to get to Rupp to cheer for their schools.

Looking at the upper bracket, it’s hard to see any two teams other than Great Crossing and Lyon County reaching the semifinals on Saturday morning. The lower bracket appears much more unpredictable, but we’re going with Harlan County and Trinity to emerge and face off in the second semifinal.

The championship game on Saturday evening will feature a matchup of a pair of schools 339 miles apart from each other. The 2nd Region champion Lyons, led by Kentucky Mr. Basketball Travis Perry, outlast the Black Bears from the 13th Region, led by South Carolina recruit Trent Noah, to win their first state title.

*****

THE BEAST OF THE EAST – The prohibitive favorite coming into this year’s tournament is Connecticut. The Huskies are looking to become the first back-to-back champions of the tournament since Florida pulled it off in 2006 and 2007.

It’s difficult to pick against UConn, a team with depth and multiple weapons at coach Dan Hurley’s disposal. There are more than a few reasons that most experts are picking them to repeat, so let’s go

the other way and take Iowa State to knock off the Huskies in the regional final and advance to State Farm Stadium in Phoenix for the Final Four.

Iowa State plays tenacious defense and they’re well-coached, but the Cyclones could be facing in-state foe Drake in the second round, a task that could result in an early exit. Another test will await ISU when they meet Illinois in the Sweet 16, provided the Illini get past Morehead State and BYU.

But wouldn’t it be fantastic to see the Eagles knock off Illinois? Yes, it’s an extremely unlikely scenario, but perhaps they can emulate the team that knocked off Louisville in the first round on St. Patrick’s Day of 2011. Morehead State, seeded 13th and led by coach Donnie Tyndall, defeated Rick Pitino and the 4th-seeded Cardinals , 62-61, on a 3-pointer from Demonte Harper with 4.2 seconds left.

*****

UPSETS MAY HIGHLIGHT WEST– While we’re on the subject of upsets, the West Region appears to be one where unpredictable results will abound.

The top seed is North Carolina, but it says here the Tar Heels will not be heading to Phoenix. I can see

them bowing out in the second round to No. 8 seed Mississippi State and shattering thousands of bracket projections in the process. The Bulldogs will then face SEC rival Alabama in the Sweet 16, assuming the Crimson Tide withstands upset bids from Charleston and Grand Canyon. The surprise team in the West may just be New Mexico, led by Richard Pitino. The 11th-seeded Lobos will need to upend Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16 however, and I don’t see that happening. Arizona should be able to get past Baylor and move on to the Elite 8, where they will end Mississippi State’s run.

*****

WILL CATS WIN THE SOUTH? – This is, of course, the region folks in these parts will be focused on with great interest.

Will Kentucky be able to rebound from its loss to Texas A&M in the SEC tournament and make a run? Will the defense show enough improvement for the offense to outscore teams along the way? Will coach Cal make the proper adjustments to give UK its best shot at winning against teams who seem to always play well because of their desire to beat Kentucky?

All of those questions and more will have to be answered in a positive way for the Cats to make a run; there’s little doubt they have the talent to accomplish just that. One thing is certain however; if they stumble in the first or second round, or even in the Sweet 16, there will be an uproar among the rabid Kentucky fanbase. Cal deflected the pressurized situation he and his team are facing when asked about it this week, but it has to be a factor.

The draw appears more than favorable as well, putting even more pressure on the Cats to defeat Oakland and the winner of the North Carolina State-Texas Tech matchup. If they do as expected and move on to the Sweet 16, it’s likely that either Florida or Marquette (which plays Western Kentucky in the first round) will be awaiting. Neither the Gators nor the Golden Eagles will be a pushover, but Kentucky should be a slight favorite, which means very little in March, as we all know.

But my hunch is that UK wins, and meets Duke in the regional final, a game that will have a ton of anticipation and hype. Duke will have to get past upset-minded Vermont and James Madison, as well

as either Houston or Texas A&M to reach the Elite Eight. A Houston-Texas A&M clash could be a real barnburner and undoubtedly a bit of a slugfest. The Blue Devils will have their work cut out; they have a decidedly tougher road to the regional final than the Cats.

Kentucky will defeat the Blue Devils in another Elite Eight thriller between the longtime combatants, and reach the Final Four.

*****

SHOWDOWN LOOMS IN MIDWEST – It appears a pair of perennial underachievers will finally advance to a regional final this year.

Top-seeded Purdue, an often maligned program for recent failures in the Big Dance, appears to have a fairly easy path to the Elite Eight, where they will meet a team that has never reached the Final Four, and has just one regional final appearance, the No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers.

Both teams look set to survive and advance in what appears to be the weakest region of the four, setting up a colossal collision in the Elite Eight matchup. With that said, there are a few teams more than capable of pulling off an upset or two,

including McNeese and Oregon. The Volunteers will also have to get past Creighton on their way to the final, and that could be a daunting task.

But I have to pick somebody, and my selection is Tennessee, meaning the Vols and Cats will tangle in the Final Four, with Iowa State and Arizona playing in the other game.

*****

NIT GETS BAD RAP – The National Invitation Tournament, called the No Invitation Tournament by some, and even worse the loser’s tournament, nonetheless always features a few exciting and competitive matchups. Many NIT teams are much better than some of the NCAA teams as well, simply because of the smaller conferences receiving automatic bids to the dance.

There will be a local element to this year’s NIT as well, with both Cincinnati and Xavier among the 32-team field. The Bearcats host San Francisco tonight, while the Musketeers played at Georgia Tuesday evening, after this column was written.

The NIT always tries to create interesting opening round matchups as week, with a few of the best this season including Seton Hall-St. Joseph’s, Princeton-

UNLV, Wake Forest-Appalachian State, Indiana State-SMU, Bradley-Loyola-Chicago, Villanova-VCU and Iowa-Kansas State.

If you get the chance, check out Indiana State sophomore Robbie Avila, a player many fans were hoping to see in the NCAA tournament. The 6-foot-10 center has been compared to NBA star Nicola Jokic with his style of play, and he’s an excellent passing big man with an old school game.

Cincinnati is considered one of the favorites to advance to the NIT Final Four, which will be played at the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis April 2, with the title tilt set for April 4. The 20-14 Bearcats and 28-6 Sycamores were placed in the same bracket, meaning that both teams can’t reach the semifinals.

*****

“We got some stuff to figure out. But this is an unbelievable group that I’m coaching. All I told ‘em is they got to stick together now.” – John Calipari

*****

“One of the commonest forms of madness is the desire to be noticed, the pleasure derived from

being noticed. Perhaps it is not merely common, but universal.” — Mark Twain